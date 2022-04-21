‘Big Brother 23’ Alums: What Are They Doing Now?

It won’t be too long before we’re introduced to the cast of “Big Brother 24.”

Julie Chen Moonves has already teased the upcoming season on Instagram and according to “Big Brother” casting producer Alex Stern, the deadline to apply to be a BB24 houseguest is only a few weeks away. “Only a few more weeks to get your #BB24 submission video in. Deadline is mid May! All my procrastinators, GET. ON. IT,” Stern tweeted on April 19.

While we anxiously await the cast announcement and the 24th season, let’s take a look back at the cast of “Big Brother 23” and what they’re up to now.

The Cookout

The members of the six-person alliance The Cookout made “Big Brother” history by sticking together and ensuring that the show got its first-ever Black winner, Xavier Prather.

Prather, who took home the $750,000 prize after the “Big Brother 23” finale in September 2021, lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan. According to his LinkedIn page, he was an attorney at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren until December 2021. He is also a model and frequently posts photos of him modeling on Instagram.

Two other members of The Cookout, Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell who placed fourth and sixth on “Big Brother” respectively, have sparked dating rumors. Young and Mitchell stayed close friends after the season ended and often post photos with each other on Instagram. On April 7, Mitchell shared a photo of her and Young where she appears to be kissing him on the cheek.

Fans took to the comments to speculate about whether or not Young and Mitchell are romantically involved, but they have yet to confirm or deny anything. Young started a podcast in January 2022 called, “Connections with Kyland.” He had fellow “Big Brother 23” alum Alyssa Lopez on as a guest in March.

The baby of The Cookout, 21-year-old Hannah Chaddha, announced that she’ll be joining other “Big Brother alums” for a cruise in the summer of 2022 called BB23 at Sea. Derek Frazier, the “Big Brother 23” runner-up, will also be in attendance. In February, Chaddha announced on Twitter that she passed her EMT certification exam and is now officially an emergency medical technician.

Azah Awasum, who placed third on “Big Brother 23,” wrote a cookbook called “House Chops” which was released in February.

Are Derek and Claire Still Dating?

“Big Brother 23” alums Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss surprised “Big Brother” fans when they announced they were dating in October 2021. Six months later, they’re still going strong. On April 13, a “Big Brother” fan tweeted a picture of them meeting Rehfuss and Xiao at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

In March, Xiao posted an Instagram vlog of him and Rehfuss enjoying a nice dinner at a secretive Michelin star restaurant.

Love is in the air for another “Big Brother 23” alum as well. On April 19, Whitney Williams posted a series of romantic Instagram photos of her with Gerrie Labuschagne. Labuschagne appeared on season three of the Netflix reality show, “Too Hot to Handle.”

Things between Williams and Labuschagne appear to be going well now, but back in January, she felt differently about the situation. In an interview with Us Weekly, Williams said that Labuschagne had “love bombed” her and gone to film “Too Hot to Handle” without telling her he was leaving.

“I just fell for it immediately. I felt like it was love bombing and he was just lying and saying all the right things to get me to be interested in him,” she told the outlet.

READ NEXT: Todrick Hall Shares Scathing ‘Note to My Haters’ Online