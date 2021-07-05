VIDEO: ‘Big Brother 23′ House Tour Revealed

The “Big Brother” house is open for business. CBS shared a first-look tour of the revamped summertime house weeks after teasing the show’s “beach club” theme.

While host Julie Chen Moonves has been the host of “Big Brother” since its first season in 2000 and began doing annual tours of the reality TV house years ago, she did not appear in this year’s video.

Ahead of the big reveal, longtime executive producer Allison Grodner told Us Weekly the “Big Brother beach club” theme” comes from all of us having been locked in our homes for the past year, like Big Brother houseguests.”

“Everyone’s longing for vacations, to get out there and so forth,” she said. “So we really wanted to bring a sense of adventure and vacation fun and a club atmosphere to the house. So it’s got this casino meets beach, Monte Carlo meets beach club meets Vegas, kind of feel to it. And it’s aspirational. It’s fun. It’s for our houseguests to go on vacation for the summer.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grodner teased that the house theme will “play into the twists and turns of the season, but it is like a boutique hotel with all of your friends hanging out for the summer.”

The Big Brother Beach Club Was Revealed In a New Video Shared by CBS

In a video shared by CBS, the tour of the “Big Brother” house starts with a look at a neon entrance sign that says “BB Beach Club.” Next up, there’s a view of the Seaview Lobby (aka the Living Room) which features colorful pillows on large white couches and tons of nautical décor in every nook. Another neon sign that says “No Risk No Reward” is also in view.

For a place to get a “bite” to eat, look no further than the Shark Kitchen. Featuring both ocean and casino themes, the room includes a kitchen table that boasts a roulette wheel in the middle of it, according to Pop Culture. The kitchen walls are covered with 3D “bubbles” and 12-foot-wide shark illustrations, as well as a 14-foot paper shark sculpture which is perched over the sink, the outlet notes.

A spiral staircase leads to the second floor and a Poker Chip Parlor, which is located on the bridge near the Head of Household bedroom. The casino-themed lounge area features red-and-black upholstered walls. There’s also a combination spa/gym with an adjoining bathroom.

The Head of Household room is dubbed the VIP Cabana in the tour video. The room features a glowing blue water effect that surrounds the cabana bed but there’s also a neon Vegas vibe to it, per a description of the room shared by Us Weekly.

“There’s nothing more luxurious at the beach than a private poolside cabana, and each new Head of Household gets that reward via their bedroom,” Us revealed of the room that features “hot, summery citrus colors and a purple sunset”-themed bed backdrop.

All Of the ‘Big Brother’ Bedrooms Are Nautical-Themed

Heavy gave fans a first look at the remaining sea-inspired “Big Brother” bedrooms, which include a Sea Glass Room, Reef Room, and Yacht Club Room. In the comments section to a series of photos shared to the official “Big Brother” Instagram page, several past cast members weighed in on the decor and which room they would choose.

“Oooo the first one is so calming,” Season 20 star Nicole Anthony wrote of the Yacht Club Room.

“The HOH room!” added Season 21 runner-up Holly Allen.

And Season 21 player Nick Maccarone noted that he wished his housemate Christie Murphy could have “manifested” this house for their season two years ago.

READ NEXT: ’Big Brother 23’ Cast Revealed