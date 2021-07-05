WATCH: ‘Big Brother 23’ House Bedrooms Revealed – Exclusive

The new season of “Big Brother” is just a few days away and now you can get an exclusive first look at the BB Beach Club bedrooms in Heavy’s video and photo gallery below.

CBS tells us that this summer the house is ready for the houseguests to “get wild at the beach” and continually hit upon the theme of “no risk, no reward.”





Play



'Big Brother 23' Bedrooms Revealed – Exclusive

“This summer, more than ever, people can’t wait to get out and get wild at the beach. And ‘Big Brother’ is no exception, as this season is all about the Big Brother Beach Club!” CBS told us.

“This year, the house is part seaside cabana, part Monte Carlo and ALL about making big moves in order to get ahead. Houseguests are greeted as they enter the Beach Club with three custom neon-glowing LED signs, with one offering a major piece of advice for the summer: ‘No Risk, No Reward,'” teased the network.

The Front Bedroom is The ‘Sea Glass Room’

According to CBS’ descriptions, the front bedroom is inspired by sea glass in the ocean. This room features four double beds that are actually round mattresses on one curvy platform. The room also has several wardrobes and a dresser.

The description reads, “The first bedroom nearest the living room is inspired by “sea-glass,” which are rounded pieces of glass, tumbled and smoothed by the waves in an ocean. LED lighted plexiglass shapes sport the shapes and colors of these rounded and frosted pieces of glass. The beds are also organic shapes, making the Houseguests feel like they are sleeping in a shimmering tide pool.”

The Second Bedroom is The ‘Reef Room’

The second bedroom has four double beds that are all surrounding a large coral sculpture. There are also a couple of chairs and a wardrobe.

The description reads, “The second side bedroom dives even deeper into the ocean, with a massive artificial coral sculpture as the centerpiece. Overhead, panels create the sense of sleeping under the waves.”

The Back Bedroom Is ‘The Yacht Club’

Finally, the back bedroom has some massive ship masts sticking out over the three double beds. There is also a couch, a wardrobe and a large cabinet in the room.

The description reads, “But, sometimes it’s better to be riding those waves, as the back bedroom offers yacht-inspired surroundings. Tall ship masts and rigging serve as headboards in this high-end suite.”

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan teased that the house is very much “casino meets beach club.”

“We are calling it Big Brother Beach Club or BB Beach Club,” said Grodner. “The idea being all of us have been locked in our houses for the past year or so and everyone is rearing to get out and go on vacation. So we want the houseguests to feel like they are getting away from it all and hanging out at the beach even though they aren’t. It is an illusion, it is the casino meets beach club vibe so think Monte Carlo meets the beach or Vegas, and it also plays into the theme as well … it is like a boutique hotel with all of your friends hanging out for the summer.”

“It is equal parts beach club and casino that we are going to be playing on those themes all summer long,” added Meehan.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

