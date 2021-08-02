‘Big Brother’s’ Frenchie Talks Smack About the Show

Evicted “Big Brother 23” houseguest Brandon “Frenchie” French asked the show’s fans if they’re “bored yet” without him in the house. Here’s how they responded.

The Fans Are Laying Into Him On Twitter

Y’all bored yet?!? 😂😂😂😂🤣🙈 – frenchie — Frenchie (@farmerFRENCHIE) July 28, 2021

In a tweet about “Big Brother 23,” Frenchie wrote, “Y’all bored yet?!?” followed by many laughing emojis and a monkey covering his eyes. Fans immediately started in on how terribly he played “Big Brother.”

“Not at all. Bye,” wrote one. Another chimed in with, “No. We’re good.”

“Thinking you did something,” wrote one fan, followed by the meme of Rachel Reilly spitting out her coffee, to which Frenchie wrote, “They do say opinions are like a**holes.”

But when another fan wrote, “Hey Frenchie, you played too hard too fast. Tyler’s mistakes in the past was a good indication and you did the same thing all in one week,” Frenchie responded, “Agreed,” so at least he recognizes how badly he screwed up his game.

Another fan wrote, “[Not gonna lie] you did see the Alyssa/Christian showmance coming,” to which he wrote, “I saw a lot coming… you’ll see.”

He also tried to pretend in one reply that it wasn’t him who wrote the tweet, referring to himself in the third person by writing, “I’ll pass it along to him,” when a fan was lamenting drafting Frenchie in their fantasy “Big Brother” league. A fan replied to that, “Stop pretending to be your sister. We all know it’s you and you couldn’t stay away.”

But then in an interview with Reality Recaps, he admitted it was him all along, saying he was just trying to be funny.

“I tried to be sarcastic and make this post and I was like, ‘Are y’all bored yet?’ like laughing my a** off in complete sarcasm, OK? And apparently people don’t realize it’s sarcasm,” Frenchie said in the interview.

But when one fan asked if we can call him “Fry” from now on, he wrote, “So unoriginal. Grow up.”

He ended things with a comment implying that the Twitter thread was exactly what he wanted it to show about “Big Brother” fans, writing, “Thanks for participating, showing exactly what I wanted to show to this … nvm Hope y’all have a great day.”

Frenchie Was Much More Upbeat on Instagram

In an Instagram video, Frenchie was much more optimistic about everything, encouraging his fans to follow their dreams.

“It’s been about a week [since I got home] and I just got off the farm,” said Frenchie. “I just wanted to tell you to remind you — follow your dreams. Please. Go after whatever it is you’re achieving for in life. GO after it. I love y’all. Thank you for being so amazing and kind and follow your dreams, man. I hope each and every one of your dreams come true.”

In a separate Instagram post, whoever was running his account in his absence reminded people on the night of Frenchie’s eviction to be kind to the houseguests and to each other.

“No matter what happens tonight, we can all agree that this has been one of the most ENTERTAINING cast in BB History,” the post read. “Let’s all remember that this is just a game played by real people with real lives outside the house. There is so much hate in the world already, so let’s be kind to the houseguest, their loved ones, and the rest of the BB community.”

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

