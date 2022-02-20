Celebrity Big Brother: Head of Household & Nomination Spoilers

In the Friday, February 18 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Carson Kressley was sent packing in a 2-1 vote.

The “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum made a fatal mistake the week prior during his Head of Household reign. Instead of taking a shot at Miesha Tate or Todrick Hall, he backdoored his ally, Shanna Moakler. This mistake proved to be deadly for Carson’s game.

With Carson out the door, only five houseguests remain. Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, and Todd Bridges will battle it out for the $250,000 prize.

After Carson’s elimination, the remaining houseguests competed in a Head of Household competition. Whoever seizes power this week has the ability to shake up the game.

Here’s what you need to know:

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Who Won Head of Household?

According to Big Brother Network, Todrick Hall is the new Head of Household. Todrick is closely aligned with former UFC champion Miesha Tate, so it is safe to say she will likely not see the block this week.

Todrick and Miesha formed a four final with Todd Bridges and Lamar Odom weeks ago, but recently Todrick and Miesha have been discussing cutting Todd before “Real Housewives” star Cynthia Bailey.

Despite being in a final four, Lamar Odom has been open about wanting to target Miesha. After Shanna Moakler’s eviction, Lamar revealed that he wanted to flip the vote and evict Miesha instead of Shanna.

Todd has also mentioned wanting to target the Todrick and Miesha power duo, despite their final four deal. Earlier this week before the Head of Household competition, Todd told Lamar, “If I win HoH, [Todrick] is going up on the block. He gone. I gotta put both of them up so we can get one of them.”

Who Did Todrick Nominate?

According to the Twitter account Big Brother Daily, Todrick nominated Todd Bridges and Lamar Odom for eviction. It is unclear who Todrick’s target is at this time, but given past conversations he’s had with Miesha Tate, Todd Bridges may be in trouble this week.

How to Vote for Americas Favorite Houseguest

Show your support for your favorite celebrity houseguest by voting for them to win America’s Favorite Player. To vote, text the first name of your favorite houseguest to “21523.” You can vote once per day.

Julie will announce American’s Favorite Player during the February 23 finale.

The FULL ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 (finale): 8-9 p.m.

Season 24 of “Big Brother” will air in the summer of 2022.