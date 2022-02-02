Who Won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 2?

Celebrity Big Brother” 3 premieres on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, on CBS and Paramount Plus at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The reality show has been off the air since its second season in 2019. Who was in the season 2 cast and who was the winner of “Celebrity Big Brother 2?” Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The Cast of ‘Celebrity Big Brother 2’

The second U.S. season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premiered on January 21, 2019. The cast list was as follows:

Anthony Scaramucci — Former White House communications director

Former White House communications director Dina Lohan — Television personality and Lindsay Lohan’s mother

Television personality and Lindsay Lohan’s mother Joey Lawrence — Actor, known for “Blossom” and “Melissa & Joey”

Actor, known for “Blossom” and “Melissa & Joey” Jonathan Bennett — Actor, known for “Mean Girls”

Actor, known for “Mean Girls” Kato Kaelin — Actor, television personality, and witness in the OJ Simpson murder trial

Actor, television personality, and witness in the OJ Simpson murder trial Kandi Burruss — Producer, singer, and television personality, known for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Producer, singer, and television personality, known for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Lolo Jones — Olympic hurdler and bobsledder

Olympic hurdler and bobsledder Natalie Eva Marie — Former WWE wrestler

Former WWE wrestler Ricky Williams — Former NFL runningback

Former NFL runningback Ryan Lochte — Olympic swimmer

Olympic swimmer Tamar Braxton — R&B singer and television personality

R&B singer and television personality Tom Green — Comedian

For the first Head of Household competition of the season, houseguests competed in pairs. Jonathan and Ryan won and then faced off against each other to see who would become the first HOH. Ryan won and Julie Chen Moonves announced that Jonathan would automatically become the third nominee for losing the second part of the Head of Household competition.

Elimination Order & Gameplay

Week one, Ryan chose to nominate Tom and Anthony for eviction. Ricky won the Power of Veto and kept nominations the same. Anthony then announced that he was a “fake houseguest” twist and would be leaving the house. Ryan chose Kandi to replace Anthony on the block and a second Power of Veto competition took place. Kato won and took Tom off the block. Ryan named Joey the replacement nominee. On eviction night, the three nominees on the block were Jonathan, Kandi, and Joey. Jonathan became the first houseguest evicted.

Week two, Kato became HOH and nominated Dina and Joey for eviction. Tom won the Power of Veto and used it to take Dina off the block. Kato chose Ryan as a replacement nominee and Ryan was evicted. Tom became the next HOH and nominated Kandi and Joey. Natalie won the Power of Veto and kept nominations the same. Joey was unanimously evicted.

Week three, Tamar became HOH. She nominated Kato and Tom for eviction. Lolo won the live Power of Veto competition and kept nominations the same, leading to Kato’s eviction. The next HOH competition was hosted by “Celebrity Big Brother 1” alum, Omarosa. Tom won, becoming the new HOH. He nominated Natalie and Ricky for eviction. Tom won the POV, used it to save Ricky, and chose Lolo as the replacement nominee. Natalie was evicted from the house. Lolo won the next HOH competition and nominated Tom and Kandi for eviction. Tamar won the POV and kept nominations the same. Tom was then evicted.

Who Won ‘Celebrity Big Brother 2?’

The five remaining houseguests — Dina, Kandi, Ricky, Lolo, and Tamar — made it to finale night. Ricky won the first HOH of the finale and nominated Dina and Kandi. Lolo won the POV and kept nominations the same. Ricky then cast the sole vote to evict Kandi.

Ricky won the final HOH competition of the summer and chose to take Tamar with him to the final two. The jury unanimously voted for Tamar Braxton to be the winner of “Celebrity Big Brother 2,” making her the first Black winner of a U.S. “Big Brother” season.

Tom Green won the America’s Favorite Player award.

