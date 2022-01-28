VIDEO: ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House Sneak Peek

Heavy has an exclusive sneak peek video of the “Celebrity Big Brother” house’s backyard, bathroom and gym. Check out the footage below and get ready — the show premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Common Areas Tour

In the video, Heavy is giving fans their first look at the common areas of the “Celebrity Big Brother” season three house. The theme for the home is a gorgeous ski chalet — like something right out of the Swiss Alps.

CBS’ official description reads, “There’s no business like snow business, as this season’s Celebrity Big Brother houseguests will live and compete inside a house beautifully decked out as a contemporary Swiss chalet.”

The areas featured in the video include:

The snowy patio

The bathroom area

The full-sized sauna

A dedicated workout space

The descriptions for those spaces are as follows:

Outside of the kitchen is a snowy patio, designed to allow for a relaxing rest, no matter the temperature or time of day. A gas fireplace and hot tub are waiting there to help the Houseguests unwind after a day of hitting the slopes.

But, the amenities don’t stop there, as the “Celebrity Big Brother” bathroom is a retreat in itself, with a full-sized sauna, complete with floor-to-ceiling cedar. Dark-green marble and flame-charred pine are on the walls. Gold fixtures and black ceramic sinks, along with a “beauty bar” finish the bath.

The Cast

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

The cast for this third edition of “Celebrity Big Brother” includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an ‘80s TV icon, an Emmy Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, according to the CBS press release. The cast is as follows:

Reality star Cynthia Bailey , 54, from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

, 54, from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Actor Todd Bridges , 56, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

, 56, best known for “Diff’rent Strokes” Singer/dancer Todrick Hall , 36, who competed on season nine of “American Idol” and finished runner-up on season six of “The Masked Singer.”

, 36, who competed on season nine of “American Idol” and finished runner-up on season six of “The Masked Singer.” Comedian and actor Chris Kattan , 51, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”

, 51, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.” Singer Chris Kirkpatrick , 50, of NSync and also the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly Oddparents.”

, 50, of NSync and also the voice of Chip Skylark on “The Fairly Oddparents.” TV host Carson Kressley , 52, who won an Emmy for “Queer Eye”

, 52, who won an Emmy for “Queer Eye” TV personality Teddi Mellencamp , 40, from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

, 40, from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Model Shanna Moakler , 46, who is also a former Miss USA and Playboy Playmate of the Month. She also has two children with ex-husband Travis Barker and one child with ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya.

, 46, who is also a former Miss USA and Playboy Playmate of the Month. She also has two children with ex-husband Travis Barker and one child with ex-fiance Oscar De La Hoya. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu , 28, who is the first female U.S. singles skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics. She earned the bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

, 28, who is the first female U.S. singles skater to land a triple axel at the Olympics. She earned the bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Former NBA player Lamar Odom , 42, who starred on a reality show with his then-wife Khloe Kardashian.

, 42, who starred on a reality show with his then-wife Khloe Kardashian. UFC champ Miesha Tate, 35, who retired in 2016 but later came out of retirement in 2021.

This group of celebrities will be living together in the “Big Brother” house, which is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move for an entire month. Julie Chen Moonves returns the host. The winners of the previous two “Celebrity Big Brother” editions include Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. It then airs on February 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18-21 and finally has its finale on Wednesday, February 23.

