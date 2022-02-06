‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ 2nd Head of Household & Nomination Spoilers

On the February 4 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Teddi Mellencamp of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” became the first evicted houseguest of the season.

Before she left, Teddi warned her alliance member Carson Kressley that he was the next target. In our exclusive interview with her, Teddi revealed that Miesha Tate had asked her to betray Carson in order to stay in the house, but Teddi refused. Miesha is working with Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Carson previously had an alliance with Todrick, Cynthia Bailey, Shanna Moakler, and Mirai Nagasu. But Shanna told Miesha she was willing to be a double agent for her in order to stay in the game. Chris Kattan and Todd Bridges are still floating by, with Todrick pointing out that they’ve been sleeping more than they’ve been gaming.

Who became the second Head of Household? And who did they nominate for eviction? Read on to find out but beware of spoilers.

THE REST OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS ABOUT THE RESULTS OF THE SECOND HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD COMPETITION AND THE NOMINATIONS.

Who Won Head of Household?

Chris Kirkpatrick, a founding member of the boy band NSYNC, won the second Head of Household competition of the season. This was great news for Todrick and Miesha, who could have potentially been targeted this week had someone they’re working with not won HOH.

Chris Kirkpatrick nominated Mirai Nagasu and Chris Kattan for eviction. Mirai is the intended target but the veto has yet to be played. Miesha and Todrick still think that Carson is a huge threat and want to target him. That was their rationale for backdooring Teddi last week — taking out one of Caron’s closest allies.

So far, we know that Chris Kirkpatrick, Chris Kattan, and Mirai will be competing in the power of veto competition. The other three players are unknown. If Chris Kattan or Mirai can win the veto and save themselves, who would Chris Kirkpatrick pick as a replacement nominee? He would be left with Carson, Cynthia, and Todd to choose from. Todd would be the safest choice, as he is not really aligned with anyone. Carson would be the risky, big-game move option.

Fans Are Loving Lamar’s Cluelessness About the Game

Lamar Odom’s cluelessness about how the game of “Big Brother” works has been delighting fans. On the live feeds, Lamar had a discussion with Carson, Shanna, Cynthia, and Todd about how the winner of “Celebrity Big Brother” is decided — by a jury vote.

“We decide that, who wins?” Lamar asked. “Not the activities?… That’s corny, that’s so corny.” The former NBA player doesn’t think the jury method makes sense. “There’s no way losers should decide if I win or not,” he said.

The clip was posted on Reddit and the comments called Lamar’s commentary “hilarious” and “iconic.” “I like how he calls the competitions ‘activities,'” one Reddit user wrote. “I’m starting to think Lamar was just walking by and they asked him to come join and he said sure,” another said.

