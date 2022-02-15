‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Eviction Updates for 2/14/22

Tonight on “Celebrity Big Brother,” a fourth houseguest will be evicted.

In last night’s episode, Carson Kressley won Head of Household and celebrated with his allies, Cynthia Bailey and Shanna Moakler. But the celebrations didn’t last long. Knowing that his number one ally Miesha Tate was in danger, Todrick Hall told Carson and Cynthia that Shanna had been playing both sides of the house.

Shanna tried to tell Carson and Cynthia that she was loyal to them and had proved it by using the last power of veto to save Carson. But Shanna’s allies didn’t believe her and formed a plan with the rest of the house to backdoor her.

Carson nominated Miesha and Todd Bridges for nomination. Will the plan to backdoor Shanna succeed? Or can she win the power of veto for the third time in a row and save herself?

Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode below. All times Eastern.

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

READ NEXT: Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Unfollowed Her & Deleted All Pictures of Her