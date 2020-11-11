‘Big Brother’ Cast Members Who Served in the Military

For Veterans Day this year, be sure to thank any veterans in your life for their service. As Big Brother fans, here are a few cast members who served in a branch of the United States Armed Forces — the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard. We would like to recognize them.
David Lane, Big Brother 4
Lane was a former Army Ranger, but that is all the information we can find on him. He really dropped off the map after Big Brother 4.
Parker Somerville, Big Brother 9
This Big Brother 9 houseguest served in the Air Force from 1999 to 2002 and received a general discharge.
Jacob Heald, Big Brother 9
This houseguest was a former Marine when he appeared on the show.
Brian Hart, Big Brother 10
This Big Brother alum served in the United States Air Force for six years as an F-16 crew chief and was honorably discharged when his service ended.
Jerry MacDonald, Big Brother 10
This houseguest’s nickname was “The Colonel” because he served four years in the United States Marine Corps before being honorably discharged in 1954.
Caleb Reynolds, Big Brother 16
This two-time Survivor player and Big Brother 16 alum joined the U.S. Army after high school and was a prison guard in Iraq. In his Survivor bio, he said, “I am an ex-military man and very well trained in survival. I’m a tough competitor and can make fire out of nothing, build shelter, create insulation, help catch and kill food. I’m the die-hard outdoors man that can and will survive!”
James Huling, Big Brother 17
This Big Brother fan-favorite served for six years. He was in the United States Army National Guard, becoming a 21Bravo Combat Engineer 92 Fox Fuel petroleum Specialist, which means he was responsible for refueling helicopters in combat. Huling enlisted right after high school because of the September 11 attacks and was awarded the Operation Enduring Freedom Medal because he joined during a time of war.
Cody Nickson, Big Brother 19
I am incredibly thankful at how supportive everyone is towards our military and it’s veterans. Last week filled my heart to see all those who participated in @USAA’s #HonorThroughAction campaign. Just know that, as great as a thank you is on Veterans Day, it feels just as awesome when it’s said beyond it. So never feel that you are too late to show your appreciation towards a veteran and never feel that you can show it enough. Every simple gesture continued through the year matters and is greatly appreciated. Thank you all and God bless. #USAAPartner #ad
This Big Brother alum originally joined the United States Air Force but later transferred into the Marine Corps. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines where he was a 0311 Rifleman in combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned campaign medals for his deployments, two National Defense Service Medals, a Good Conduct Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and two Navy Unit Commendations.
Furthermore, his brother Dillin was a member of the 133rd Test Squadron of the Iowa Air National Guard. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2011 while Cody was deployed. In the Charles City Globe Gazette article about Dillin’s accident, it says “At his home was a care package he assembled to send to his brother, Cody Nickson, a Marine serving in Afghanistan.”
Megan Lowder, Big Brother 19
Lowder was a houseguest on Big Brother 19 who self-evicted before the live feeds started. Once viewers knew she was gone from the house, she told the Desert Sun that it was because the confrontations in the house triggered her PTSD from when she was sexually assaulted while serving in the United States Navy.
“When I was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, I was sexually assaulted and I got really bad PTSD from it,” said Lowder. “So in the house… I had a lot of guys yelling at me and attacking me and it started really affecting me and making my anxiety severe and I was starting to get physically ill. I was throwing up, I had diarrhea, I was nauseous all the time.”
Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.
