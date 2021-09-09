CBS Announces Winter 2022 ‘Big Brother’ Season

Big news from CBS on Thursday, September 9 — “Big Brother” is airing a third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” in the winter of 2022. Here is what you need to know about it and what to expect from the winter edition.

Julie Chen Moonves Returns As the Host

CBS announced during its 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour presentation that “Celebrity Big Brother” is back for a third season in the winter of 2022 and that Julie Chen Moonves will return as its host.

The press release reads:

CBS announced today that “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” will return on the network for a third season in winter 2022, with an all-new group of celebrities living together in the “Big Brother” house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The upcoming winter edition will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Celebrity house guests, air schedule, and additional details will be announced at a later date.

That is exciting news indeed for “Big Brother” fans, who are always sad when the annual season of “Big Brother” comes to an end in the fall.

Celebrity Big Brother – Things Get Heated Between Omarosa And James Watch what happens when Omarosa and James lay it all out on the table in an honest and raw argument in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Watch all-new episodes of Celebrity Big Brother on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8/7c on CBS & CBS All Access. 2018-02-17T06:00:00Z

The first two seasons of “Celebrity Big Brother” aired in the winters of 2018 and 2019. The first season’s contestants included UFC fighter Chuck Liddell, actresses Keshia Knight Pulliam and Shannon Elizabeth, former NBA player Metta World Peace (aka Ron Artest), reality TV stars Brandi Glanville and Omarosa Manigault, actor James Maslow, singer Mark McGrath, Miss Universe runner-up Ariadna Gutierrez, television host Ross Mathews, and actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, who was crowned the winner on day 26.

The second season of “Celebrity Big Brother” had houseguests that included former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, actors Jonathan Bennett, Joey Lawrence, and Kato Kaelin, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, comedian Tom Green, reality TV star Kandi Burruss, Lindsay Lohan’s mom Dina, Olympic track and bobsled athlete Lolo Jones, former NFL running back Ricky Williams, and singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton, who was crowned the winner on day 29.

If you were casting “Celebrity Big Brother 3,” who would be your top choices? We would love to see some actual fans of the show play, like “Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars” winner Kaitlyn Bristowe (she has said she loves “Big Brother”), or maybe some “Survivor” or “The Challenge” crossover contestants, like Michele Fitzgerald, Rob Cesternino, Aubry Bracco, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, or Aneesa Ferreira.

There are several celebrities who are known “Big Brother” fans, like Neil Patrick Harris and Chelsea Peretti. They would be amazing gets for “Celebrity Big Brother.” Lance Bass and AJ McLean have appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” and now Bass is one of the hosts of “Bachelor in Paradise,” so maybe they’d be interested?

Hopefully, CBS can get a really good cast. If the pattern holds from the first two seasons, look for “Celebrity Big Brother 3” to premiere sometime between January 24 and February 9, 2022.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

