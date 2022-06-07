‘Big Brother’ Couple Rumored To Be on Season 34 of ‘The Amazing Race’

“Big Brother” alums Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao, who fell in love in the jury house, are rumored to appear on season 34 of “The Amazing Race.”

A Twitter user named Jordan Woodson shared two candid photos of the couple on set as evidence. In one photo, a man assumed to be Derek is wearing a bandana and black sunglasses with a blue backpack strapped to his back.

The second photo shows the same man next to a blonde woman, assumed to be Claire.

“Derek X & Claire officially spotted on The Amazing Race 34,” Jordan wrote.

Derek and Claire are not the first “Big Brother” showmance to appear on “The Amazing Race.” According to Screen Rant, Season 11 alums Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd competed on “The Amazing Race” before returning to the “Big Brother” house for season 13. “Big Brother 18” alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo competed on season 31 of “The Amazing Race” shortly after their engagement. “Big Brother” fan-favorite Rachel Reilly also competed on the show with her husband and “Big Brother” alum Brendon Villegas.

Fans React to Derek & Claire on ‘The Amazing Race’

“Big Brother” fans replied to Jordan’s tweet with their thoughts on the couple competing on season 34.

Several fans voiced their support for the former houseguests.

“YES! THEY ARE PERFECT FOR THIS! I HOPE THEY WIN,” one Twitter user wrote.

“YESSSSSSSSS finally some good BB representation,” another fan replied.

“Never seen the amazing race but now I might,” a third user added.

“YESSSSS! Never watch that but I will watch them,” a fourth user wrote.

Derek & Claire on How Their Relationship Started

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss formed a strong friendship in the “Big Brother” house but their romantic relationship didn’t take off until they entered the jury house.

The former houseguests opened up about their relationship in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in October 2021.

“I think that we both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other,” Claire told the outlet. “We would stay up late talking every single night and we just really developed a bond.”

Derek told Us Weekly that their relationship was a slow burn.

“I remember the first or second night that she was there [in the jury house], we stayed up all night just talking until 5:00 a.m. That happened every single night for the first, like, five days,” he told the publication. “That’s when I started really thinking like, ‘Wait a second, why didn’t this happen in the house? There’s such a strong connection and chemistry between us.’ I think that was the beginning of us thinking about what this could be.”

Claire and Derek have been going strong since the fall of 2021. The couple frequently shares photos and videos of their relationship on social media.

Claire dedicated a Valentine’s Day post to Derek on Instagram back in February. The former houseguest shared photos of her and Derek alongside a sweet caption.

“Corny v-day photo dump of pics that make me smile because they’re of the person that makes me the happiest,” she wrote. “Swipe to the end to see where it all began💕.”

The last photo was a screenshot of her and Derek in the “Big Brother” house.

“Big Brother 24” premieres on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

