‘Big Brother 23:’ How to Vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest

The “Big Brother 23” finale is less than a week away and it’s time for the viewers to cast their vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest, or America’s Favorite Player as the award is also known.

The award was first introduced during “Big Brother 7,” but the award was called America’s Favorite Juror at the time. Only contestants who made it to jury were eligible for the award until “Big Brother 11.” Since then, any houseguest can win the award, including the winner of the game.

Normally, the prize for winning America’s Favorite Houseguest is $25,000. But since this year the prize for winning the show has been bumped up to $750,000, America’s Favorite houseguest will also win more money than ever before: $50,000.

Here is everything you need to know about how to vote, when voting closes, and who is most likely to take home the $50k.

How to Vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest

Voting for your favorite houseguest is easy. Simply text the name of your favorite player to 97979. Voting is open until Wednesday, September 29 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, or 12 p.m. Eastern time.

The winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest will be announced during the “Big Brother” season finale on Wednesday, September 29. The episode will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern time, after “Survivor.”

Unlike the voting for sending BB bucks to players earlier this season, you may only vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest once per device. So make sure to vote for your favorite player.

Who Is Likely to Win America’s Favorite Houseguest?

This season, we got an early glimpse of America’s favorite players thanks to the High Rollers Room twist. Derek F., Derek X., and Britini were consistently awarded the most BB bucks from viewers at home. That means any one of them has a good shot at winning the $50,000.

Some “Big Brother” alums have taken to social media to express that they think Tiffany Mitchell should win the award for her mastermind strategizing.

Andy Herren, the winner of “Big Brother 15,” tweeted, “Claire/Hannah/Derek X are some of my favorite Big Brother players ever, but I appreciate strategy and there is no denying that Tiffany was the strategist of the season. She set in motion a plan that changed the show forever and she sacrificed so much. Tiffany for AFP.”

“Big Brother” legend Janelle Pierzina won the first-ever America’s Favorite Houseguest award (then called America’s Favorite Juror). She also tweeted her support for Tiffany taking home the prize.

“You know what to do #BB23,” she captioned a photo of her holding a sign with the words “Text Tiffany to 97979” photoshopped onto it.

SPOILERS WARNING: Do not keep reading if you do not want spoilers of the final three competition results.

The Final Three Competitions

Now that only three houseguests remain, it all comes down to the competitions, three of them to be exact. The winners of the first two competitions will face off in the final competition of the summer. Whoever wins the final competition gets to pick who they will bring to the final two.

Xavier won the first of the final three competitions. Next, Azah and Derek F. will face off to see who gets to compete against Xavier in the final competition of the summer.

