Zingbot: A Look Back at Some of the Most Brutal Zings in ‘Big Brother’ History

The Sunday, September 4 episode of “Big Brother” featured the return of the famous Zingbot. The lovable robot with a mean streak made his first appearance on “Big Brother 12” and has since become a staple of the show.

Zingbot certainly didn’t hold back last night. His insults ranged from telling Turner to take a shower to calling Michael ugly. Ouch. While some fans loved last night’s Zingbot appearance, others thought the robot was too harsh.

“Zingbot! That Michael joke was just mean, not funny,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I know the purpose of Zingbot is to roast the HG, but I thought calling Michael ugly was really mean,” another fan tweeted.

Last night isn’t the first time fans have accused Zingbot of going too far. In honor of Zingbot’s return to the show, here is a look back at some of the most brutal zings in “Big Brother” history.

Frankie Grande (Big Brother 16)

Frankie Grande is known for being a core member of the season 16 alliance, the Detonators, and for being the brother of pop icon Ariana Grande.

Zingbot delivered several iconic roasts on “Big Brother 16,” but perhaps no houseguest was left more burnt than Frankie Grande.

Zingbot called out Frankie’s proximity to A-list fame with an epic zing.

“That’s a nice tan but I am surprised you get any sun at all considering how much time you spend in your sister’s shadow,” Zingbot told Frankie.

Yikes.

Daniele Donato (Big Brother 13)

Daniele Donato is a “Big Brother” icon. But so is her dad, and Zingbot made sure she wouldn’t forget that.

Zingbot referenced Daniele’s dad, notorious “Big Brother” villain Dick Donato, in Daniele’s roast, stating, “Daniele, do you own a car, or do you still prefer to just ride your daddy’s coattails? ZUH-ZING! DOUBLE ZING!”

Ouch!

Faysal Shafaat (Big Brother 20)

Faysal Shafaat is best remembered for being Haleigh Broucher’s puppet. The Florida native won a couple of competitions in season 20 but when it came to strategy, the substitute teacher struggled to make intelligent moves.

Zingbot didn’t hesitate to mock Faysal’s intelligence, stating, “I was surprised to learn you’re a part-time teacher, considering you’re a full time…moron! ZING! EVERY CHILD LEFT BEHIND ZING!”

Brutal.

David Alexander (Big Brother 22)

When the “Big Brother 22: All-Stars” cast was announced, some fans were surprised to see David Alexander’s name on the list.

The Atlanta native didn’t even make it to jury on season 21, which led some fans to question his All-Star status.

Apparently, Zingbot was also confused to see David in an All-Stars season.

When Zingbot came to roast the season 22 houseguests, he didn’t hesitate to call out David’s credentials.

“I can’t believe I’m here on ‘Big Brother: All-Stars,'” Zingbot said. “And frankly, I really can’t believe you’re here either…David! ZING! ZING! ZING! ZING!”

Julia Nolan (Big Brother 17)

Julia Nolan appeared on “Big Brother 17″ alongside her twin sister Liz Nolan. It’s not nice to compare sisters but that didn’t stop Zingbot.

Zingbot delivered a savage roast that left Julia and the other houseguests stunned.

“Liz, I’m confused,” Zingbot started. “Suddenly, you’re less attractive, less intelligent, and less charming…oh wait, that’s just…Julia. ZING!”

Ouch.

Liz Nolan (Big Brother 17)

Julia’s zing was bad, but her sister’s zing was even worse. On “Big Brother 17,” Liz formed a romantic relationship with fellow houseguest Austin Matelson. However, it turns out, Austin had a girlfriend back home.

Zingbot didn’t hesitate to bring up Austin’s girlfriend in his Liz zing, stating, “Liz, you’ve become such an important part of Austin’s life. Are you more excited to meet his mom, his dad, or his…girlfriend? ZING! MIC DROP ZING!”

Nicole Franzel (Big Brother 22)

Nicole Franzel has appeared on three seasons of “Big Brother.” She even won the $500,000 grand prize in season 18. But her “Big Brother” record didn’t protect her from Zingbot’s wrath on season 22.

Zingbot referenced Nicole’s upcoming wedding to “Big Brother” alum Victor Arroyo in his roast by writing Nicole a “sweet” wedding-inspired song to the tune of “Here Comes the Bride.”

“Nicole, I wrote a song for you,” Zingbot started. “Here comes the bride, she loves to whine and cry! Every time I hear her voice, I want to f***ing die! MAZEL TOV ZING! ZING! ZING!”

Wow! Not nice, Zingbot!

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother” updates.

