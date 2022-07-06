‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Episode 1 Recap & HOH Results

Follow along with our live coverage of the “Big Brother 24” premiere. The premiere will kick off at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.

In tonight’s 90-minute premiere, viewers will watch 16 strangers move into the “Big Brother” house and face-off in the first HOH competition of the season. It is sure to be a jam-packed episode full of deception, backstabbing, and laugh-out-loud moments.

All times Eastern.

Stay tuned for the live updates..

Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers of tonight’s episode.

8:00: Here we go! “Big Brother” is officially back! The premiere starts with Julie Chen introducing the season. Sixteen complete strangers are about to enter the “Big Brother” house. Julie tells viewers that the house has been transformed into the “BB Motel.”

Time to meet the houseguests. First we meet Jasmine, a Tennessee southern belle. She tells viewers that her southern roots have made her a strong competitor. Jasmine reveals she recently lost her father who was a huge “Big Brother” fan.

Next we meet Kyle. Kyle reveals he grew up Mormon but no longer practices. He currently lives at home with his parents.

Paloma is next. The interior designer is well educated. She attended Berkeley college.

Monte is the next houseguest introduced to viewers. He tells viewers he is both mentally and physically strong. He could be a big threat in the game.

Jasmine, Kyle, Paloma, and Monte are the first four houseguests to enter the “Big Brother” house.

In the Diary Room, Kyle reveals he wants to win the first HOH competition to ensure he isn’t eliminated in the first week.

8:10: The four houseguests head to the backyard. Each of them are holding a “festival” ticket. Julie tells the houseguests that their ticket will grant them access to one of the festival locations. Paloma scans her ticket to see which station she is granted access to and…it’s the Porta Potty. Jasmine scans her ticket and is also granted access to the Porta Potty station.