‘Big Brother’ Week 5 Nominations

The nominations are in for week five in the “Big Brother 23” house. Read on to find out who the new Head of Household put on the block, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT WHO THE NEW HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD IS AND WHO HE OR SHE NOMINATED THIS WEEK

The Week 5 Nominations





Play



Big Brother 23 – Whale of a Time Contestants try to get a grip in this competition, where the last Houseguest to go overboard gets the coveted Head of Household. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother"… 2021-08-06T04:00:01Z

The last person standing during the Head of Household wall competition was Derek Xiao, who has now won nearly as many competitions as Christian Birkenberger. But Derek X. can worry about that when he’s not Head of Household.

This week, he wants to take a shot at Christian and because Christian is so good at competitions, Derek wants to backdoor him. So he nominated Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagull, then he made it known to at least Sarah Beth and her partner in crime Kyland Young that she’s not a target because the plan is to backdoor Christian.

The reason Derek had to tell her the plan was because she started saying if she got houseguest’s choice for the Power of Veto, she would pick Christian to play because she knows he would take her off the block. Derek had to put the kibosh on that plan because, in that scenario, Christian can’t be backdoored. Derek even went so far as to tell Sarah Beth that if she chose Christian and he won the Power of Veto, Derek would tell him if he used it on Sarah Beth, Derek would put Alyssa Lopez up in her place. Since Alyssa is Christian’s showmance, he then would probably leave the nominations alone and Sarah Beth would go home.

So now she knows not to pick Christian. Instead, she plans on picking Xavier if she gets houseguest’s choice.

Now, if Christian’s Veto chip gets drawn all on its own (which you know production is gunning for), then things get interesting. He is the only person who cannot win the Power of Veto this week for Derek’s plan to work.

A Backdoor Plan Is In The Works, Unless…





Play



Big Brother 23 – Cookout Chess Tiffany cooks up a plan on how to take her secret alliance to the end. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE: bit.ly/1L2knpX Follow "Big Brother"… 2021-08-06T04:00:01Z

If Christian wins the Power of Veto, then Sarah Beth is in trouble. In fact, Sarah Beth is in trouble unless she or someone else takes her off the block. Derek X has promised he’ll take her off the block if he wins, but I don’t think he really wants to be in that position, so I don’t expect Derek X to try very hard to win the Power of Veto.

The reason Sarah Beth may be in trouble is that a sizable group of houseguests, led by Tiffany Mitchell, want her out of the house because she’s so close to Kyland. If she is on the block after the Power of Veto ceremony, I would expect Tiffany to go against the HOH’s backdoor plan and get the house to vote out Sarah Beth.

Personally, I think that is a mistake. Christian is a huge competitor and you have to take him out when you have the chance. There will be other chances to get Sarah Beth and there may not be many other chances to get Christian out. But Tiffany is gunning for Sarah Beth — which Sarah Beth does not know about, which also makes things interesting.

But it boils down to whether or not Christian plays for the Power of Veto and then whether or not Sarah Beth wins (or convinces the winner to take her off the block). This should be a fun week in the “Big Brother 23” house.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel Went to the ER For Hemorrhaging