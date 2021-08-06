‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel Went to the ER For Hemorrhaging

“Big Brother” winner and new mom Nicole Franzel recently had a scare following her C-section and the birth of her son, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, named after his father, Victor Arroyo III, whom Franzel met on “Big Brother 18.” Franzel has been quite open with her followers about her pregnancy, delivery and recovery journey, and we are sending her good thoughts.

Franzel Started ‘Bleeding Pretty Heavily’ And Went to the Emergency Room

In an Instagram story question-and-answer session with her followers, Franzel revealed she had a health scare that was part of her recovery from the recent birth of her son. Baby Arrow was born on July 23 via Caesarean section because he was breech and one of Franzel’s fans asked her how her recovery was going.

She wrote, “It’s pretty good. I ended up bleeding pretty heavily and thought I was hemorrhaging since I was going through pads so quickly and went to the ER a few days ago. It was so sudden and so much bleeding it scared the crap out of me. But every day I’m a little better. Thanks for asking.”

A postpartum hemorrhage is not something to ignore. It isn’t super common, but the Stanford Children’s Center says it happens in up to 5 out of every 100 women, and it is “more likely with a cesarean birth.” It can be caused by small pieces of the placenta that were not expelled or removed during delivery, tears in various reproductive tissues, or blood clotting disorders.

Franzel definitely did the right thing by getting checked out just to make sure everything was OK. She did also reassure any moms-to-be that her C-section was not as bad as she thought it was going to be, writing, “It was SO FAST and so easy. I literally can’t believe it. For those of you with a planned cesarean DO NOT FRET!!!”

Franzel Also Said She’s On the Lookout for Postpartum Depression Signs

Another follower asked Franzel if she’s experiencing any postpartum depression, which is common in new moms. Franzel said, “So far I haven’t had any. I’ve definitely been watching out for it since so many do experience it and I think having anxiety is a risk factor.”

Franzel also revealed that she has been staying up a lot at night because Arrow has gotten pretty fussy in the middle of the night lately.

“Arrow was doing really good for a couple days after Vic took the class by @takingcarababies! We did all the things, swaddle, hatch sound machine, a routine (to get him used to something for when he’s around four weeks), this was all prep for the future. Suddenly he hated swaddles, hated laying flat, hates not being held. He cries and cries the second I put him down and then once I pick him up he stops immediately,” wrote Franzel, adding, “He also will feed anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and a half every two to three hours. It’s easier for me to stay up sometimes than to wake that suddenly and often!”

In a separate Instagram post, Franzel admitted that breastfeeding is so much harder than she thought it was going to be.

“Breastfeeding is SO HARD!! I’m finally starting to not feel like a zombie. Feeding every 2 hours around the clock, plus comfort feeding and feeding before naps/bed and pumping in between so Vic can feed him too. It’s a lot,” wrote Franzel. “I’m not sure how or why I didn’t know how difficult it is, but I’m just going to let anyone know who may be a new mom soon — it’s so worth it, but holy cow you really don’t have time for anything else.”

But overall, she’s doing well. She is still working because she works from home and just tries to “squeeze in work when [she] can,” she told her followers. Victor gets three months of paternity leave, which she said is a “huge help.”

Finally, Franzel said that the podcast she and Victor started called “Coco Caliente” will return in September.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

