‘Big Brother’ Week 4 Nominations & Wildcard Results

Another “Big Brother” Wildcard Competition is in the books and Christian’s nominations are locked in.

Who won safety? And who is on the block? Read on to find out, but beware of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE SPOILED ON THE WILDCARD COMPETITION RESULTS OR NOMINATIONS FOR WEEK FOUR.

Who Won the Wildcard Competition?

Now that we’re in week four, the options for who could play in the Wildcard Competition were very limited. The ineligible players were Derek X., Britini, Hannah, Kyland, and Tiffany. The Kings also didn’t play in the Wildcard Competition as they are already safe for the week.

For the Jokers that left Azah and Derek F, for the Aces that left only Whitney, and for the Queens that left only Claire. The Jokers decided on Azah to play.

Claire won the Wildcard competition and managed to secure safety for herself until the jury. That means she has two more weeks of safety and can’t go up next week. Claire wasn’t really in danger this week since she and HOH Christian are both in The Royal Flush, but she could have definitely been a target next week depending on who wins HOH.

The Nominations

Christian tried to work with his alliance The Royal Flush to settle on a target they’re all happy with. However, three of his alliance members are secretly in another alliance called The Cookout. Sarah Beth and Alyssa want Hannah out but Hannah is a member of The Cookout, meaning Xavier, Tiffany, and Kyland had to subtly shift the focus off of Hannah.

Christian knows he could be targeted next week. He’s already won three competitions and is developing a showmance with Alyssa. So he had to think very carefully about his nominations. It comes down to, who does he think has the best chance of winning HOH next week? And who would come after him if they win?

Christian selected two Aces, Whitney and Hannah, as the nominees for this week.

Who Will Go Home This Week?

Christian has already told Hannah she should lay low this week and that she isn’t the target. Apparently, Whitney wouldn’t hug Christian after the nomination ceremony.

We’ll see how the Power of Veto shakes out, but if Whitney doesn’t win the POV, it seems like she’s going home this week.

Tune in for a new episode of “Big Brother” on Sunday, August 1 at 8 PM EST on CBS and Paramount Plus.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Reilly’s ‘Big Brother 23’ Predictions