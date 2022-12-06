‘Big Brother’ Stars Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Split After Four Years Together

“Big Brother” stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans “Tangela” have split after four years together. The former couple met in the summer of 2018 while filming season 20 of “Big Brother.” The two started as friends but as the season progressed, the two became closer. They exchanged “I love yous” toward the end of the season.

Nearly three years after their first meeting, Tyler proposed to Angela in January 2021 with a romantic beach proposal. Angela shared photos of the special day on Instagram.

“YES to forever and ever and always,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “You and me babe, for the rest of time.”

However, according to sources close to the couple, the wedding is off.

Angela & Tyler Break Up Details

Fans began to speculate that Tyler and Angela had gone their separate ways after the two stopped posting each other on social media. Fans became even more suspicious after Angela took a trip to Bali, Indonesia without Tyler and then spent time alone in New York City, Us Weekly reported.

According to an article published in Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 6, a friend close to the couple confirmed the split.

“They broke up a while ago,” they told the outlet. The source added that friends close to the couple have been keeping the news quiet because they weren’t sure if the two would reconcile. Originally, Tyler and Angela defined the split as “break” rather than a “breakup,” according to the source.

Tyler and Angela have yet to confirm the split publicly.

Fans React to ‘Tangela’ Break Up

“Big Brother” fans reacted to news of the split of twitter. Many fans wrote that they were not surprised by the break up.

“Not surprised AT ALL,” one fan tweeted. “I can delete my muted Tangela hashtag now.”

“Had a feeling,” a second Twitter user wrote.

Another fan simply wrote, “Expected.”

While some fans were anticipating the split, others were sad to hear that the beloved couple had reportedly gone their separate ways.

“Love is dead forreal this time,” one fan tweeted.

“So love isn’t real,” another fan wrote.

“They had me believing in love what can I believe in now,” a third user added.

Tyler Called Angela the Love of His Life

Tyler and Angela have never held back from sharing their love on social media, so it’s no surprise that the break up came as a shock to fans.

In a September 2021 Instagram post, Tyler referred to Angela as the love of his life. The Ohio native shared a photo of him and Angela to celebrate their three-year anniversary alongside a sweet caption.

“3 years with the love of my life,” he wrote in the caption.

“I love you more and more every day,” he added. “I Couldn’t imagine life without you and I don’t want to. Proud is an understatement. Just don’t forget, I loved you BEFORE I knew you could cook… Happy anniversary.”

“Big Brother 25” will air in the summer of 2025.

