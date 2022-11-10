Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Are Officially Dating: ‘Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

Love is in the air! “Big Brother 24″ alums Taylor Hale, 27, and Joseph Abdin, 25, are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

The lovebirds developed a “flirtmance” inside the “Big Brother” house but their time together was cut short after Joseph fell victim to the Split House twist. He was sent to jury and Taylor was left to fend for herself without her closest ally by her side.

Toward the end of the season, Taylor started a physical relationship with season 24 runner-up Monte Taylor. The two were seen getting pretty cozy on the September 13 live feeds.

Taylor’s relationship with Monte had fans worried that Joseph was now in her rearview mirror. But that turned out not to be the case. After the September 25 finale, Taylor and Joseph reconnected. The two hung out in Los Angeles and, according to E! News, even went on a cruise together.

Still, the couple was hesitant to make their relationship official. That is, until this week. On November 9, the couple confirmed they were indeed a couple in an exclusive interview with People Magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Hale & Joseph Abdin Dish on Their Relationship

Taylor and Joseph gushed about their relationship in their November interview with People, telling the outlet that their connection was instant.

“My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” Taylor told the outlet. “His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much – I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Joseph echoed Taylor’s sentiments, telling the outlet that Taylor is a “remarkable woman.”

“From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special,” he said. “Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew.”

“It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else,” he added. “She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more.”

‘Big Brother’ Fans React to Taylor & Joseph Relationship

“Big Brother” fans rushed to Twitter following the November 9 announcement to congratulate the couple on their relationship. Over the last few months, the couple has developed a dedicated fanbase on social media.

“Literally the finest relationship to come out of [“Big Brother”] congrats to Jaylor for becoming an official couple,” one fan tweeted.