‘Big Brother’ Contestants to Face Off in Huge Fight Night Event

Get ready, Big Brother fans because this summer, several of your fan-favorite houseguests from both the U.S. and Canadian versions of the show are stepping into the squared circle for a pay-per-view fight night. Here’s what you need to know.

The Hosts and Commentators Are Past Contestants

Finally some news to break for Big Brother fans!! PPV this summer!! Join @KevinRobMartin, @nickuhas, and myself from the commentators table as we make reality TV history!! #bbcan9 #TheChallenge #bigbrothercanada #Bbcan pic.twitter.com/7tuI6qOJnc — Ryan Ballantine (@BBCANRyan) February 27, 2021

Big Brother Canada 6’s Ryan Ballantine broke the news about the reality TV fight night when he posted the promo video to Twitter, promising that he would be at the commentators’ table alongside Big Brother 15’s Nick Uhas and Big Brother Canada 3’s Kevin Martin.

Hosted by Big Brother Canada 1’s Peter Brown and Big Brother 18’s Natalie Negrotti, it promises to be an epic showdown.

“What up, Big Brother fans?! It’s your girl, Natalie Negrotti from Big Brother season 18 U.S. We’re about to celebrate the biggest, most epic event of the year — the BB Celebrity Net Fights,” promises Negrotti in the promo video, adding, “We got heavy hitters from Big Brother Canada and heavy hitters from Big Brother U.S.”

The Matchups Include Kaycee Clark and Enzo Palumbo

In case you were worried the event wouldn’t feature any big-name players, think again — the matchups are stacked with fan-favorite houseguests.

According to the full fight card (via Reddit), the matchups so far include:

BBCan6’s Veronica Doherty vs. BB20’s Kaycee Clark

BBCan2’s Jon Pardy vs. BB20’s Fessy Shafaat

BBCan7’s Adam Pike vs. BB19’s Josh Martinez

BBCan6’s Hamza Hatoum vs. BB18’s Jozea Flores

BBCan8’s Michael Stubley vs. BB21’s Nick Maccarone

BBCan8’s Madeline Di Nunzio vs. BB20’s Angela “Rockstar” Lantry

BBCan3’s Godfrey Mangwiza vs. BB12 and BB22’s Enzo Palumbo

Other houseguests who were tagged in the Fight Night’s Instagram promo include U.S. players Jeremy McGuire from Bb15, Zach Rance from BB16, Scottie Salton from BB20, and David Alexander from BB21 and BB22. Canadian houseguests who were tagged include Alec Beall BBCan1, Emmett Blois from BBCan1, Ashleigh Wood from BBCan3, Dillon Carman from BBCan5, and Mark Drelich from BBCan7. We don’t know yet if some or all of them will be involved, but it seems likely considering they were tagged on the post.

Big Brother and Survivor alum Caleb Reynolds has also been approached. He said in an Instagram story (via Reddit), “Looks like I will be possibly having a fight night in Miami, Big Brother USA versus Big Brother Canada in the works. I don’t know who they’re going to match me up with from Big Brother Canada, but it’s supposed to be fun. Obviously, that’s what it’s all about.”

I’m not a boxer but I am a dog and y’all gonna get to see me go at if for real this summer 1 on 1 with someone on pay per view. No hiding behind alliances or secret votes or security to step in between. Man on man and I’m excited for y’all to see ⏳ stay tuned pic.twitter.com/q25wVDZZ1Q — Fessy (@fessyfitness) February 27, 2021

In a Twitter post, Shafaat posted a video of himself training and wrote, “I’m not a boxer, but I am a dog and y’all gonna get to see me go at if for real this summer 1 on 1 with someone on pay per view. No hiding behind alliances or secret votes or security to step in between. Man on man and I’m excited for y’all to see, stay tuned.”

Clark also posted the promo to Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited to announce that I will be fighting this summer. This is literally the first of its kind! Former Big Brother contestants will be going head to head in the boxing ring. You don’t want to miss this! I’ve always wanted to box and here I am about to get in the ring against another bad a** from Big Brother Canada. This event WILL be Pay-Per-View so stay tuned for details on how to secure your viewing.”

On Twitter, Ballantine confirmed in the comments that the date will be announced later on this spring when they are closer to the event. He also said his “early pick for fight of the night” is the one between Clark and Doherty because “both of them are absolute beasts (in a positive competitive sense, of course).”

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returns for its ninth season on March 3.

