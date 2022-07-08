Big Brother 24: Week 1 Nomination Spoilers

In the Thursday, July 6 episode of “Big Brother,” houseguest Daniel Durston became Head of Household after winning the Main Stage competition.

As the first Head of Household, Daniel was tasked with nominating two houseguests for eviction. The 24-hour live feeds captured Daniel’s decision process. The Elvis impersonator struggled to make a decision, going back and forth between a few different houseguests.

His decision was made more complicated by the Backstage Boss twist, which removed four players from his nomination pool. Pooch, Paloma, Brittany, and Alyssa could not be nominated for eviction this week.

In the end, he nominated Michael, the attorney from Minnesota, and Terrance, the bus operator from Illinois, for eviction.

The nomination ceremony will air on the Sunday, July 10 episode of “Big Brother.”

How Will the Backstage Boss Twist Affect the Eviction Ceremony

Even though Michael and Terrance are on the block, their time in the “Big Brother” house may not be over.

First, both nominees will have a chance to compete in the Power of Veto competition, which will air during Wednesday night’s episode. If one of the nominees wins the Power of Veto, they can remove themselves from the block, forcing the HOH (Daniel) to name a replacement nominee. Furthermore, one of Michael or Terrance’s allies could win POV and use it on one of the nominees, once again forcing Daniel’s hand.

In addition to the POV competition, there is also the Backstage Boss twist. In the premiere episode, Julie Chen Moonves teased that the twist may affect the first eviction. At the end of the episode, Julie told fans that the person who goes home on Thursday, July 14, may not be one of the houseguests sitting on the block. Details about how the Backstage Boss twist will play out are still under wraps, so stay tuned for updates.

How to Watch the Live Feeds

The 24-hour live feeds are available on Paramount Plus. Fans can access the feeds by signing up for a Paramount Plus subscription.

The streaming service offers two subscription plans. Users can either pay $4.99 a month or sign up for a premium subscription plan for $9.99 a month and enjoy advertisement-free content.

Big Brother Schedule

As usual, “Big Brother” will air three days a week. According to Big Brother Network, the schedule is as follows.

Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Thursday night episodes will feature a live eviction.

