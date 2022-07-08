Season 14 Winner & Former Superfan, Ian Terry, No Longer Watches ‘Big Brother’

When Ian Terry first appeared on “Big Brother” in 2012, he was a superfan of the show, but in a recent interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” the former winner admitted he no longer watches “Big Brother.”

Ian Terry Stopped Watching ‘Big Brother’

In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Terry spoke candidly about falling out of love with the show. He told the outlet that he “grew out of the genre.”

“I don’t [watch ‘Big Brother.’] Too different from the show I grew up enjoying,” he said. “‘Big Brother 19’ was the final straw for me — I pulled the plug a few weeks in, watched the finale, and never watched another episode.”

The season 14 winner said he contemplated watching “Big Brother 20” but “read up on it” and didn’t find it intriguing enough. He ended up not watching the season.

“Big Brother” isn’t the only CBS competition show Terry has grown tired of.

The Pittsburgh native shared that he also no longer watches “Survivor.”

“I even gave up on ‘Survivor’ after the surprise final four fire-making twist was introduced (no issue with the fire making, issue that it was a surprise),” he said. “I guess I just grew out of the genre altogether,”

Ian Terry Reveals if He Would Play ‘Big Brother’ Again

In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Terry revealed if he would ever play “Big Brother” again.

The All-Star played answered definitively, “no,” telling the outlet that his experience on “Big Brother 22” turned him off the game a bit.

“BB22 was an exercise in frustration on just about every level,” he said.

He went on to say that the recent changes made to both “Big Brother” and “Survivor” caused him to lose interest in the shows.

“The direction both BB and ‘Survivor’ have gone in recent years regarding game structure erodes my edge quite a bit,” he told the publication. “If I don’t enjoy playing, and it’s not nearly as juicy a situation as it was in the middle years where the endgame basically fit my skill set exactly, I’m not so incentivized to go.”

Terry made it clear that he does not plan to re-enter the “Big Brother” house, but the season 14 champion did say he is open to competing on other shows in the future.

Julie Chen Teases Eviction Twist

Ahead of the “Big Brother 24” premiere, host Julie Chen Moonves sat down with Us Weekly, where she dished about all things “Big Brother.”

In the interview, Moonves teased that the first eviction of the season is “going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had.”

Moonves went on to say that someone who isn’t sitting on the block come eviction night may still be in danger of going home.

“These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night,” she told the publication. “So your head is gonna be spinning this season.”

The first “Big Brother 24” eviction will take place on Thursday, July 14.

