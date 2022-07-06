When Do the ‘Big Brother’ Live Feeds Start?

“Big Brother” returns! The beloved competition show kicks off tonight, Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

According to Big Brother Network, tonight’s episode will feature a live move-in, so fans can see the houseguests settle into their new abode in real-time.

Typically, a live move-in means fans can access the 24-hour live feeds soon after the episode ends. According to Big Brother Network, viewers can expect the live feeds to air around 9:30 p.m. PST/ 12:30 a.m. EST.

How To Access the Live Feeds

The 24-hour live feeds are available on Paramount Plus. Fans can access the feeds by signing up for a Paramount Plus subscription.

The streaming service offers two subscription plans. Users can either pay $4.99 a month or sign up for a premium subscription plan for $9.99 a month and enjoy advertisement-free content.

‘Big Brother 24’ Schedule

As usual, “Big Brother” will air three days a week. According to Big Brother Network, the schedule is as follows.

Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time

Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Thursday night episodes will feature a live eviction.

Inside Look at the ‘Big Brother’ House

It's time to get an inside look at the #BB24 house!😍🏠 What is your favorite room so far? pic.twitter.com/plcQzt4oui — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

In a July 5 tweet, the official “Big Brother” Twitter account shared an inside look at the houseguests’ new digs.

Ahead of the big reveal, host Julie Chen Moonves spoke to Us Weekly about the inspiration behind the “Big Brother 24” house. She told the outlet that the house drew inspiration from mid-century Palm Springs. She also revealed that the house’s theme is “BB Motel.”

“You can check in, but you can’t check out. You don’t really wanna check out,” she joked. “You don’t wanna get evicted. You wanna stay in the BB Motel. So it has that whole feel to it this year. Retro.”

The “Big Brother” Twitter account shared four photos of the retro-inspired house. One photo showed the lounge area populated with blue couches, colorful throw pillows, and artificial palm trees, tying in the Palm Springs desert oasis theme.

The next photo gave fans a glimpse at the Head of Household room. The bedroom captured the mid-century feel perfectly with red couches, marble coffee tables, and neon lighting.

The third photo featured one of the “Big Brother 24” bedrooms. The room encompasses the retro feel with three colorful twin beds and bright blue walls.

The fourth and final photo showed a snapshot of the kitchen. The kitchen, which has served as the backdrop of countless “Big Brother” brawls, perfectly captured the mid-century Palm Springs theme.

Pops of color appear throughout the room, creating the perfect environment for lively debates about broken promises, shattered alliances, and much more.

Fans React to ‘Big Brother 24’ House Photos

“Big Brother” fans replied to the tweet and shared their thoughts on the sneak peek.

“That HOH room is CLASSSYYYYYY,” one fan wrote.

“The kitchen is adorable,” another fan wrote.

“This is probably my [favorite] house as far as the newer seasons go! it’s giving [old-school] BB and I love it,” a third user added.

“Giving ‘Saved by the Bell’ vibes,” a fourth user replied.

