‘Big Brother’s’ Dr. Will Kirby Has a New Gig

Infamous “Big Brother” winner and scalawag Dr. Will Kirby has just launched a new venture — a dermatology column at Aesthetic Authority. Read on to find out what he’s doing and where you can read it each month.

Kirby Is Connecting With Aesthetic Experts

Aesthetic Authority is a website that provides content in the area of aesthetic medicine. Kirby, who won “Big Brother 2” and later competed on “Big Brother All-Stars,” is spearheading the site’s new “Meet the Aesthetic Expert” column.

Kirby, a board-certified dermatologist and chief medical officer of LaserAway, will be penning a monthly Q&A column about the latest industry trends, according to the press release. Kirby’s interview subjects include nurses, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, physicians, skincare/injectable professionals, and business professionals.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Kirby,” said Mike Hennessey Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, the parent company of Aesthetic Authority. “Dr. Kirby’s expertise and experience in the aesthetic dermatology field will elevate the platform to better serve today’s practitioners and guide industry standards for the safe and effective practice of aesthetics.”

“The worst kept secret in our profession is that many of the purported leaders in the aesthetic space actually offer little true insight into the inner workings of the industry,” added Kirby on Instagram. “It is time that the old guard steps aside and pass the torch to the next generation of passionate clinicians who better represent the coveted millennial patient population and place emphasis on transparency and integrity. I am absolutely thrilled to partner with Aesthetic Authority to provide a platform for the diverse group of real tastemakers who are responsible for advancing our field.”

The First Column Is Available Now

In his debut column, Kirby interviewed Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a board-certified OB/GYN and Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She regularly appears on “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” and other TV programs and news channels. Her writing has appeared in Vogue, Essence, and Self, among others.

Shepherd is also the founder and CEO of Sanctum Med + Wellness, which she says on Instagram “provides all the services that women need to address both their functional problems and the changes that accompany childbirth and aging.”

In Kirby’s debut column, Shepherd said one of the most important things the aesthetic industry can be doing right now is reaching out to the BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) community.

“The aesthetic industry can definitely gain market share by doing a better job with the BIPOC [Black, indigenous, and people of color] demographic. Advancements in products and treatments for POC [people of color] are making strides and I hope to see much more creation and innovation in that regard,” said Shepherd.

She also shared two of her favorite quotations about beauty: “Be open to the natural beauty we all hold,” and “The art of aesthetics is experiencing the extension of our own natural beauty.”

Read the full interview here.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season.

