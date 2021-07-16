How MTV Star Billy O’Toole Was Found Dead

Billy O’Toole’s cause of death remains unknown as Families of the Mafia returns for Season 2. However, an autopsy report sheds new light on how the 48 year old died. He was found dead in his Staten Island home July 14, 2020.

The season premiere of Families of the Mafia airs tonight, July 15, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern time. His family is looking for answers to how he died. O’Toole’s death was announced on the season finale after his body was found.

“That’s all we know right now,” said his ex-wife, Jess, at the time. “We don’t know how it happened or why it happened, and once we get clarification of how this all happened and we put our family to rest and ease, then we’ll make it known. But as of right now, we still don’t know the cause of death.”

Here’s what you need to know:

O’Toole’s Family Is Investigating His Death, Disbelieving That He Died By Suicide

We're only THREE DAYS away from the premiere of #FamiliesOfTheMafia. Will the O'Tooles be able to find out what REALLY happened to Billy? Find out THURSDAY, July 15th at 9/8c on @mtv!https://t.co/k1MvFraKgG — Families of The Mafia (@familiesofmafia) July 13, 2021

Families of the Mafia opens with the family of Billy O’Toole at his grave.

“He’s gone. He’s really gone,” his daughter, Taylor, said on the show.

MTV follows the family’s investigation as they question whether O’Toole really died by suicide. The family goes to a private investigator and questions how his cause of death was determined so quickly in the autopsy report.

Taylor said she was “broken” in the season 1 finale, saying she and her dad were working on their relationship.

“I’m just grateful for the time we had,” she said. “Actually rebuilding a relationship. It just got ripped away.”

Jess talked about the relationship between Billy and their children on the first episode of the show, which was filmed in 2019. She said the relationship had been strained.

“The kids didn’t really see much of Billy growing up,” Jess said on the show. “Whatever happened over the years, maybe because of the street, they went down the wrong path.”

‘Everything Was Good,’ Said His Son, Joe, Recalling Their Last Night Together

They may have escaped the grips of the mafia, but will these families be able to shake the stigma behind it? Season 2 of #FamiliesOfTheMafia premieres THURSDAY, JULY 15th at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/bl4whllpZA — Families of The Mafia (@familiesofmafia) June 17, 2021

Families of the Mafia paid tribute to O’Toole, with members of his family talking about how much they missed him. Billy’s son, Joe, said he was with his dad just two nights before his body was found.

“We were hanging out, drinking beers. Everything was good,” Joe O’Toole said on the show. “Two days later, I got the phone call my dad was dead. I definitely did lose my best friend, my role model, my Superman.”

Jess, Billy’s ex-wife and the mother of their children, said she missed their relationship.

“I miss fighting with him,” she said on the show. “I miss his craziness. I miss us yelling at each other and thinking who’s the better parent. Just everything we’ve been through for the past 30 years.”

MTV teased the autopsy report on its preview for the show.

“And the entire family is banding together to launch an investigation as they grow suspicious that Billy’s cause of death wasn’t suicide,” MTV wrote. “How does a private investigator react when he is told about the cause of death being determined so quickly? And what is Jess’ response when she is faced with her ex-husband’s autopsy report?”

