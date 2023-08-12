‘Queer Eye’ Star Bobby Berk Shares Devastating News

The host of Netflix‘s “Queer Eye” has shared some sad news with fans. On August 10, 2023, Bobby Berk announced the death of his adoptive father.

“RIP Dad. Can’t believe you’re gone. We didn’t always have the most in common or understand each other but I always knew you loved me. You taught me the value of honesty and hard work and without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. I love YOU,” Berk captioned an Instagram post.

In his Instagram Stories on August 11, 2023, Berk shared that he was heading home to be with his mother. He was in the airport with his dog and his flight had been delayed.

“Trying to get to grandmas but flight delays keep stopping us,” he captioned a photo of his pup. He eventually made it to his connection in Dallas and ended up bumping into pal Colton Underwood.

Berk was adopted and raised by his aunt and uncle, Connie and Jerry Berk, after his biological mother gave birth to him at 16, according to People. He left home at 15 in part because of a difficult relationship with his parents and because he didn’t feel he could come out as gay in his hometown in Missouri, the outlet reported. Berk married husband Dewey Do in 2012.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several of Bobby Berk’s Friends Showed Him Love & Support in the Comments Section of His Instagram Post

Berk shared some memories of his dad by way of a few photos on Instagram. He included a handful of pics that were taken when he was just a baby.

Not long after he shared the news, dozens of people commented on the post, including many of Berk’s well-known friends.

“Im so sorry to hear and I’m sending you lots of love. I know how you feel,” Carson Kressley wrote.

“Sorry honey. Loss like this is so hard no matter the circumstances. Hugging you,” read a comment from Jennie Garth.

“Sending you so much love Bobby,” added former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood.

“@bobby so sorry sweet friend. Sending you so much love. Wrapping my arms around you,” said Tiffani Thiessen.

Bobby Berk Surprised His Parents With a Home Makeover in 2020

Play

In 2020, Berk decided to surprise his parents with their very own home makeover — and he filmed it, of course.

“It started out with my mom wanting a new kitchen, but, you know, you’ve watched the show. I can’t do just one room, so I did the whole house,” he said. “We moved into this house 27 years ago, and they have really never done anything to it. It was remodeled by the people who lived in it before, which I think happened in 1977, so it’s been a while,” he added.

Berk spent two months in the Missouri home, making everything just right. In the end, his dad was crying tears of joy.

“I actually don’t know if I’ve ever seen my dad cry, so to see him tear up, it was a deep moment,” Berk shared. “Being able to redo my childhood home exactly the way I would have wanted it when I was growing up — and being able to call all the shots in the home where I was never able to call the shots in — felt good,” he added.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Is Mourning a Heartbreaking Loss