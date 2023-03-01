‘Below Deck’ Star Said Malia White Was ‘Shady’ for Hannah Ferrier Firing Drama

Hannah Ferrier’s firing by Captain Sandy Yawn in season 5 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” was without a doubt one of the most controversial and explosive moments in all franchises. After she was fired by the captain, who received a photo of her undeclared Valium from bosun Malia White, Ferrier was replaced as chief stew by second stew Christine “Bugsy” Drake and Aesha Scott was brought in as the new second stew.

Scott shared her thoughts about the infamous situation on February 22, telling David Yontef on his podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope” that it’s a “really tricky one” to navigate. She explained that it’s hard to give her perspective without knowing the details of what actually happened, but that she felt White was “pretty shady to take a photo of Hannah’s medication and send it to Sandy” and that she would have never done it herself.

That said, Scott admitted that she felt really bad that White and Yawn were ripped into by fans and still are today because of that one moment. “I really do feel for her because I don’t wish it upon anyone to have the public come for you like that and I know that they’ve really come for her and I think that must be such a hard thing to go through,” she shared.

The “Below Deck Down Under” chief stew said Ferrier’s firing will be a “shadow” over White and Yawn in the franchise and they’ll always be linked to that infamous moment.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aesha Scott Said That Yachties Aren’t Usually Fired for Not Disclosing Their Medication & She Herself Doesn’t Do It

Play

Aesha Scott Finally Speaks Out on Hannah / Captain Sandy "Prescription Medicine" Fiasco!!! #aeshascott #captainsandy #captainlee #captainjason #belowdeck #heathergay #whitneyrose #katechastain #fraserolender FULL INTERVIEW ON: APPLE: apple.co/3BN0z7j SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3dGB3Wt Aesha Scott steps Behind The Rope. Aesha is here to chat about the full anthology of her Below Deck career – Med, Down Under and Galley Talk! Yes, everyone’s fav Chief Stew has been busy AF! Aesha chats working with the Captains Sandy and… 2023-02-22T17:00:08Z

While appearing on “Behind the Velvet Rope,” Scott explained that she thought fans reacted so strongly to Ferrier’s firing because Bravo is a “progressive network.” She said she could see why fans wouldn’t understand Ferrier getting fired over anxiety medication.

The New Zealand native admitted that she also takes medication occasionally for her ADHD and has never reported it to a captain. “Technically I guess you should say what all of your medication is but most people don’t ever bother actually going and logging it and you don’t actually get fired for it [in the real world],” she revealed.

“I don’t take it every day but I do have Ritalin which I take for [ADHD] and I’ve never logged that with a captain,” she continued. “It’s my personal medication and I know that it’s not interfering with my work, if anything it’s making me work better. And so if it’s something that’s bettering you, you don’t really feel like you’re supposed to go and say something.”

Malia White Said She Didn’t Regret Her Actions But Wanted to Move On From What Happened

White returned after season 5 for season 6, but it was filmed before the fallout of Ferrier’s firing took place. Since then, the deckhand-turned-bosun hasn’t been back to “Below Deck Med” and has been focusing on moving up in her career in the yachting industry. However, she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet back in July 2022 that she hadn’t left the show because of the backlash from fans over her role in Ferrier’s firing.

At the time, White explained that she hasn’t walked away from the show forever but wanted to focus on getting certifications in the yachting industry and work toward her goal of becoming a captain. “I don’t hold any regrets or anxiety toward the show,” she shared. “It’s just what’s happened has happened and time to move on from it. Everyone’s learned, and it’s time to just kind of move on.”

That said, she did admit on the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast that she got “absolutely s*** on” by fans over the incident and was accused of being against mental health. She defended her actions by explaining that she was simply following the rules and regulations.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’