Son of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says He Shot a Pilot for Bravo Spinoff

Another “Real Housewives” spinoff almost happened.

Albie Manzo, the son of former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star — and upcoming “Ultimate Girls Trip” star — Caroline Manzo, revealed that he actually filmed a pilot for a new show that was possibly going to get picked up by Bravo but it never did.

On the July 2, 2023, episode of the “All About TRH” podcast, Albie Manzo said that he and his brother, Christopher, almost got their own show.

“We shot a pilot for Bravo, like, two years ago,” Albie Manzo said. “Based on me and my brother. With the work that we’re doing and stuff,” he added.

Albie Manzo Is Glad His Family’s Time on Reality Television Ended Before His Niece Was Born

Albie Manzo said that he’s glad that his family’s time on reality television ended before his niece, Markie, came into the picture. Albie Manzo’s sister, Lauren Manzo welcomed Markie in 2017.

“When ‘Manzo’d’ was over, there was part of me that was very relieved for Markie’s sake. Because she’ll never know this. And I like that better for her,” he explained. “You get protective of everybody,” he added.

Albie Manzo, who got engaged to Chelsea DeMonaco in April 2023, has his own podcast called “Dear Albie,” but doesn’t seem to be too keen on putting his personal life back on television. For the time being, he’s just focused on getting married.

“Exciting times ahead. Thank you guys so much for the love and well wishes this week. Appreciate you all more than you know,” he captioned an Instagram post on April 26, 2023, after he proposed. The two are set to tie the knot in Italy in 2023.

The Manzo Family Appeared on Their Own Bravo Spinoff

The Manzos aren’t strangers to reality television. Matriarch Caroline Manzo joined “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” as an OG in season 1. She was a full-time star on the show for the first five seasons before breaking away from the franchise in 2013.

“When we started filming Housewives so long ago, [my husband] Al made me promise him one thing. He said, ‘Just be yourself and have fun with it.’ I’ve always prided myself on giving you the truth of who I really am, the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Manzo wrote in a blog post for Bravo.com in 2013.

“Over the past few years my outlook on the show has changed from something I couldn’t wait to show my future grandchildren to something I hope my future grandchildren never see. I’ve always prided myself on being a good example for my children and my decision to leave is based on advice I’ve always given them: ‘Be true to yourself and be proud of who you are, you are born with a name and you die with a name, don’t dirty it up,'” she added.

But the Manzos didn’t go away quietly. They had landed their own reality show called “Manzo’d With Children” in 2014 and the show stayed on the air through 2016. Manzo returned to the “Real Housewives” franchise for “Ultimate Girls Trip” season 4, which is set to air in the fall of 2023.

