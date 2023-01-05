Below Deck Star Felt ‘Anxiety’ & ‘Emotional Turmoil’ Over Season 10 Conflict

One of the main storylines so far in the 10th season of “Below Deck” has been the conflict between the second stew Alissa Humber and the deck/stew Camille Lamb and Humber has just opened up about her side of the situation.

Humber revealed that the tension between her and Lamb was a source of “emotional turmoil” and anxiety and really affected her mental health, she told “Another Below Deck Podcast.” The second stew explained that she felt intimidated by Lamb. “She was cursing at me,” she said. “She was gripping the rail so that it seemed like she was angry, she was tapping the pen. You know, like ‘Move on. You’re wasting my time.’ It’s very intimidating. She was intimidating me.”

Despite that, Humber said she was still trying to get along with Lamb and, following her chief stew Fraser Olender’s advice, she tried to put their conflicts behind them. “And I tried, but at the end of the day, I was sacrificing my mental health,” Humber said. The “Below Deck” star said it got to the point where she was avoiding doing or saying anything that she thought would upset Lamb and the situation caused “desperation” and “anxiety.”

“I don’t know how to express to you the emotional turmoil I endured while I was there,” Humber said. She told the podcast listeners that she tried everything: “When I had to say something to her I tried to write it down,” she shared. “Or like sing-song it. You’re supposed to say we instead of you. I tried everything. And it was like she like had a vendetta against me from the moment I met her.”

Alissa Humber Also Said She Wished Fraser Olender Had Defended Her More as the Chief Stew

Humber didn’t keep all of her issues with Lamb to herself, however, as she shared with “Another Below Deck Podcast” that she confided in her chief stew Fraser Olender. Unfortunately, she said she didn’t feel that supported by him and would have liked to see him be more firm with Lamb.

The “Below Deck” star said she told Olender that she felt a lot of pressure from the situation with Lamb and was getting pushback from her and it wasn’t a good working relationship. “‘I’m not comfortable with this,'” she said she told him. “‘Hey, I’m stressed out. Hey, I’m going to bed crying actually now.'”

Humber said she didn’t feel like he was there for her and his priority was about keeping the peace with everyone. She added that she wished he’d stepped up more and defended her but made it clear that she didn’t “blame him” for what happened. Olender has shared on the “Dear Reality, You’re Effed” podcast that he didn’t realize just how bad the situation had gotten between Lamb and Humber.

Alissa Humber Said She Didn’t Want Confrontation With Camille Lamb & Didn’t Have a Big Voice at the Time

Humber said while she didn’t have a bad first impression of Lamb, things turned sour on the very first night when she delegated a couple of end-of-day tasks to the deck/stew. The “Below Deck” star said Lamb should have known that as the second stew, Humber would have given her a couple of those tasks.

She said she was “intimidated” by Lamb’s response and couldn’t believe they were already arguing on the first night. “And it sucks because I’m not really a confrontational person, so it’s just like she knew what she was doing,” Humber told the podcast. “I didn’t have the biggest voice ever being 22 [years old].”

Lamb acknowledged in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she knew it was Humber’s job as a second stew to delegate certain tasks but that she didn’t like her delivery. She said she didn’t like being told what to do when she was already going to do it as it “gets on my nerves.” The deck/stew told the publication, “I think it’s pretty normal for the second stew to delegate, but in a proper leadership style.”

