Andy Cohen Marks Special Milestone With His Son Ben: PHOTOS

Andy Cohen marked a big milestone with his son, Ben.

In October 2023, the “Watch What Happens Live” host and his 4-year-old son were front and center at pal John Mayer’s concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The pop and blues rock singer performed two solo acoustic shows at the iconic, 20,000-seat venue on October 3 and 4, 2023, per the MSG website, and one of those shows marked Ben Cohen’s very first concert.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy & Ben Cohen Had VIP Passes for John Mayer’s Show

Cohen and Mayer are close friends, and the singer has always been a part of Ben’s life. In 2020, Mayer was photographed playing guitar for little Ben when the tot was just one year old. The Grammy winner also made a speech at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on February 4, 2022, which also happened to be Ben’s third birthday, per E! News. So, it’s no surprise that Ben is very in tune with Mayer’s music.

On October 4, Cohen shared a series of Instagram photos taken at Mayer’s MSG show. The first photo showed the Bravo host holding his son’s hand as they stood in the pit right behind the sound engineers to watch Mayer play. Another photo featured Ben atop his famous dad’s shoulders, and a shot of Ben’s personalized backstage pass was also revealed.

“Come, hear Uncle John’s Band! First concert of what I hope will be a long run of them!” Cohen captioned the photos.

“Had the sweetest time last night. Won’t forget it….” Cohen captioned an Instagram story of him and his son together at Mayer’s concert.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the adorable father-son moment.

“Little Ben on Dads shoulders…best seat in the house- Or should we call it, first chair😉Have fun!” wrote “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Angie Katsanevas.

“What a beautiful memory,” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke.

Cohen had teased the outing a few days earlier when Mayer was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.” While talking to Mayer on the Bravo talk show, Cohen said he hoped that the singer’s song “Your Body is a Wonderland” would make the setlist. Mayer acknowledged that Cohen has “power of request” privileges.

“I’m hoping you play ‘Emoji of a Wave’ tomorrow night,” Cohen added. “And Whiskey, Whiskey, Whiskey.”

“Tomorrow night is Ben Cohen’s first concert,” Cohen added. “I’m so excited, he’s very excited.”

According to Jambase, the set list for Mayer’s first MSG show included his hits “Who Says,” “Stop This Train” and “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” as well as covers of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.”

Ben Cohen is Also a Grateful Dead Fan

Cohen’s Instagram followers may already know Ben loves music. In 2023, Cohen posted an Instagram video of him and Ben in the car. “Can you turn on the Grateful Dead, please?” Ben is heard saying.

Cohen proudly beams at the camera, then says, “Ben, I love you so much.”

“Daddy, I already know that. Stop saying that!” an exasperated Ben replies.

Cohen ends the video with a happy, yet frustrated, message: “High highs, low lows.”

Cohen and Mayer are both big Grateful Dead fans. The two even took a road trip to attend the legendary band’s final five shows in California in 2015, per Entertainment Weekly.

That same year, Mayer became part of the spinoff band Dead and Company, which was formed with former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as musicians Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge.

While Dead and Company recently wrapped their final tour, Mayer said on WWHL that it may not be the end of the road for the band.

“We will play shows — I have to believe that we love this music so much we’re gonna play shows — we just are trying to figure out what that looks like for the future,” he told Cohen. “Everyone has it in their hearts to keep playing.”

