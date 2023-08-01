‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Honor Their Kids in a Special Way

The women of “Vanderpump Rules” got matching ink in honor of their “kids.”

During a group gathering over the weekend of July 29, 2023, bar stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent and their former co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute got similar tattoos to pay tribute to their little ones.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Got Tattoos During a Party at Brittany Cartwright’s House

In July 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” ladies gathered to celebrate the birthday of pal Janet Elizabeth, as seen in photos posted on Instagram. A film crew was also spotted in the background, prompting speculation that the party was filmed for either the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” or the recently announced spinoff that is set to include past cast members Doute, Cartwright, and her husband Jax Taylor.

It is unclear which show the cameras at Cartwright’s house were for. Heavy has reached out to Cartwright’s rep for comment.

In photos posted on the reality stars’ Instagram stories, a tattoo artist was shown at the party doing small tattoo work on several of the guests. Tattoo artist Greg Orduno of Black Rose Tattoo Company was tagged in the photos.

On her story, Shay showed off her 2-year-old daughter Summer’s name inked on her inner arm. “Tattoos at the party! Why not?” the “Good as Gold” singer said in a video posted to her social media story. Summer Moon is Shay’s daughter with husband Brock Davies.

Cartwright, who shares son Cruz with Taylor, chose a similar cursive font for her son’s name inked on her arm. And Kent went simple with the letter “O” etched into the top of her hand in honor of her 2-year-old daughter. Kent shares daughter Ocean with her estranged ex, Randall Emmett.

The three “Vanderpump Rules” babies were all born within weeks of one another in early 2021.

In addition to the “Vanderpump Rules” moms, dog mom Doute got her own ink: the letters GB in Cartwright’s handwriting. The letters G and B are in honor of Gibson Nicks and Bowie Jack, who are Doute’s two dogs, per BravoTV.com.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Have Other Tattoos

The tattoos of their kids’ names were not the first for the “Vanderpump Rules” women. The year before Summer was born, Shay lost a baby to miscarriage, and she honored the lost child with a tattoo of a poppy flower, according to Us Weekly. The special ink marked Shay’s 21st tattoo.

Kent also sports several tattoos, including the number s “801” on her shoulder. In 2022, she told the “Unwaxed” podcast the numbers represent the zip code of her hometown in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I was like, you know what? I need to represent. I need to feel my roots again,” Kent explained of her decision to get the tattoo. Kent also has a tattoo that reads “bRand new,” which was an edit to her previous “Rand” tattoo when she was engaged to Emmett.

Cartwright also has previous ink. In 2021, the Kentucky native and her husband Jax Taylor got matching arrow tattoos. Cartwright’s first tattoo is located on her forearm, per BravoTV.com.

