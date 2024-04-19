Bravo Rep Addresses Rumors About Andy Cohen’s Future With Network

Andy Cohen has been the face of Bravo TV for years, and it may stay that way for years to come.

On April 18, 2024, a report from In Touch Weekly claimed that Cohen was making arrangements to step down from his post at Bravo amid recent lawsuits from past Real Housewive stars. An insider told the outlet, “Negotiations for Cohen’s departure package are underway as he grapples with the fallout from mounting accusations by his stars.”

The rumors come just a few months before Cohen’s contract for his late-night show is set to end, speaking more buzz from worried fans.

But while the report suggested Cohen was planning an exit from the network that made him famous, a Bravo spokesperson told TMZ it is false. “There is absolutely no truth to the rumor Andy’s negotiating an exit from the network,” the network source told TMZ. In addition, a Bravo source told Entertainment Tonight, “There is absolutely no truth to this story in that tabloid, obviously made up by a source who is not credible.”

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Cohen for comment.

Andy Cohen Was Targeted By Past Bravo Stars

The rumors about Cohen’s departure from Bravo come on the heels of legal actions from former Bravo TV personalities Leah McSweeney, and Brandi Glanville. According to Page Six, in February 20243, former Beverly Hills Housewife Glanville accused Cohen of “sexually harassing her” by sending her a video and suggesting she watch him engage in sexual activity.

Cohen apologized on X and explained that the video he sent to Glanville was “absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke.” “ That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” he wrote.

In February 2024, Page Six reported that former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney sued Cohen, Bravo, and NBCUniversal, alleging a toxic workplace culture that allegedly encouraged drinking alcohol during filming. McSweeney also alleged that the Bravo producer gave favorable treatment to Housewives stars who did cocaine with him.

According to Variety, in her suit, McSweeney also claimed that the Bravo executive producer had “discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated” against McSweeney due to her alcohol addiction. Cohen’s attorneys called the allegations “false, offensive, and defamatory” and demanded a retraction.

Multiple Real Housewives stars came to Cohen’s defense, including “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards. During an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” Richards said of the veteran Bravo host, “I have only seen him be professional and thoughtful.”

Andy Cohen Previously Said He Had No Plans to Leave Bravo

Cohen has worked for Bravo for more than 20 years, per his bio for Bravo.com. In his early role as Vice President of Original Programming, he helped launch “Project Runway,” “Top Chef,” “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” “The Real Housewives” franchises, and more. He also served as the network’s Executive Vice President of Development and Talent for three years. He has been the host of “Watch What Happens Live” since 2009 and still serves as an executive producer on “The Real Housewives” franchise.

In December 2023, Cohen told E! News he had no intention of retiring from Bravo anytime soon. The 55-year-old dad of two said, “I’ll hang it up when they kick me out. They can push me out.”

“I feel like it’s not anything I’m thinking seriously about,” he added of retiring from the network.

“Watch What Happens Live” is renewed through December 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition, in April 2024, Cohen announced that while there will be no BravoCon in 2024, it will return in 2025. Cohen has always been the emcee for the popular Bravo fanfest in the past.

