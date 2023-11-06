Winners Revealed for 1st-Ever ‘Bravos’ Awards

Bravo held a first-of-its-kind awards show at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. With 123 Bravolebrities in attendance, an opening number and monologue by Andy Cohen, and the presentation of the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award, it truly was Bravo’s biggest night. The awards were voted on by Bravo fans, and the ceremony aired on the network on Sunday, November 5, at 10:15 Eastern.

See a complete list of nominees, with the winners in bold, below.

1st-Ever Bravos: List of Winners

The Bunny Honoree For Most Iconic Bravo Item of the Year Captain Jason Chambers’ disco helmet – “Below Deck Down Under” Gizelle Bryant’s missing tequila bottle – “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Kyle Cooke’s tiny cowboy hat – “Summer House” Robyn Dixon’s Bluetooth speaker – “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Shereé’s SHE News newspaper – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”



Who Said That? Award for Colloquial Excellence “You’re a worm with a mustache!” – James Kennedy, “Vanderpump Rules” “This neighborhood’s like really up-and-coming.” – Jessel Taank, “The Real Housewives of New York City” “You can leave!” – Meredith Marks, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” “I do not acknowledge ‘Sesame Street’ characters.” – Candiace Dillard Bassett, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” “I’m on play all the time.” – Lisa Barlow, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”



The Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award Emily Simpson drinking water out of her dog’s bowl – “The Real Housewives of Orange County” John Fuda having his chest waxed – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Luann de Lesseps eating testicles – “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” Phil Brooks pooping and not flushing the toilet – “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” Aesha Scott putting in Captain Jason Chambers’ contacts – “Below Deck Down Under”



BravoCon Follies: Song Of The Year “Drive Back” – Candiace Dillard Bassett, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” “Away in a Manger” – Lisa Barlow, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” “Good As Gold” – Scheana Shay, BravoCon 2022 “Throw Us Away” – Drew Sidora, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” “O, Holy Night” – Erika Jayne, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”



Rookie of the Year “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 cast Taylor Armstrong and Jennifer Pedranti – “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 “Southern Hospitality” season 1 cast “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” season 1 cast



Best Dressed…In A Costume Ciara Miller as Karma Brown – “Summer House” Tamra Judge as Heather Dubrow – “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Whitney Rose as Little Girl – “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Garcelle Beauvais as Disco Diva – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan’s Christmas In July looks – “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”



The Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity Chanel Ayan – “The Real Housewives of Dubai” Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules” Sai De Silva – “The Real Housewives of New York City” Marlo Hampton – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”



Greatest Shade Thrower Lala Kent – “Vanderpump Rules” Karen Huger – “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Dr. Heavenly Kimes – “Married to Medicine” Kenya Moore – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kate Chastain – “The Traitors / Couch Talk”



Vicki Gunvalson Wins the Wifetime Achievement Award

Play

After all of the fan-voted awards were handed out, the Bravos ceremony closed with the presentation of the first Wifetime Achievement Award to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” original cast member Vicki Gunvalson.

Gunvalson’s former RHOC co-stars Jo De La Rosa, Lauri Peterson, Gretchen Rossi, and Alexis Bellino presented her with the award. In her acceptance speech, Gunvalson thanked Bravo, her fellow Housewives from all cities, and the fans.

Gunvalson also thanked Andy Cohen “for seeing something in me that I didn’t see in myself.” She went on to quote some of her most iconic moments from her RHOC tenure, and ended the speech by giving Cohen an orange, “just in case you’re looking for an extra one to give to somebody.”

