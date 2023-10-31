BravoCon 2023 Announces Programming Change After RHONJ Finale Filming

BravoCon 2023 is right around the corner. The annual event is set to take place in Las Vegas on November 3-5. The weekend will be filled with Bravo stars, panel discussions, and even a first-of-its-kind Bravo award show.

Just like last year, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast is split into two groups for their panel talks. All About The Real Housewives reported, however, that two cast members had to switch panels after the RHONJ season 14 finale was filmed on Thursday, October 26.

According to Bravo’s October 27 announcement, the first Jersey panel includes Housewives and “friends of” Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, and Melissa Gorga, while the second panel includes Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, and Teresa Giudice. Now, though, the official BravoCon app shows that Cabral and Goldschneider have switched places.

The first Jersey panel (now featuring Cabral) is set to take place on Saturday, November 4 at 4:30 p.m., while the second panel (now featuring Goldschneider) will be held on Sunday, November 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Jackie Goldschneider Comments on Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice

All About The Real Housewives reported that the change in programming was due to a fight at the RHONJ finale taping between Cabral and Aydin. Bravo had briefly suspended both Housewives in late September 2023 after a fight between the pair turned physical while filming at a “Tipsy in Tulum” party hosted by Giudice. The suspensions were lifted within a matter of days, however, tensions between the two ladies appear to have remained high through the finale.

Although Goldschneider may have just been switched to the second panel to make room for Cabral in the first, she now finds herself on a panel with her unlikely new friend, Giudice.

During Goldschneider’s first four seasons on RHONJ, she frequently found herself at odds with Giudice. In season 11, the pair were feuding after Giudice was spreading rumors that Jackie’s husband Evan Goldschneider was cheating on Jackie at the birthday party that she threw for him. The pair have been able to leave the past behind them, though, and are moving forward with a friendship.

In an October 2023 interview with Hello! Magazine, Goldschneider spoke about what changed in her relationship with Giudice and how the “friend of” is able to get along with Giudice. “We both grew up. I think our lives changed a lot in the past three years and we found ourselves at this point as different people, and we were drawn to each other,” Goldschneider said, “Once we opened ourselves up to that friendship, [we realized] we really like each other.”

BravoCon 2023 Will Feature the 1st-Ever Bravo Awards

This year’s BravoCon will also feature the first ever Bravos, and the RHONJ cast is up for two awards at this year’s ceremony. The polls are closed for the fan-voted awards, which will be handed out on Friday, November 3 to close out BravoCon night one.

The New Jersey Bravolebrities in the running are John Fuda having his chest waxed (nominated for the Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award) and the season 13 newbies Rachel Fuda, Jenn Fessler, and Cabral (nominated alongside one another in the Rookie of the Year category).

Although voting is closed, a full list of nominees can be reviewed here ahead of the ceremony.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Explains Why RHONJ Cast Trip Was Canceled