Andy Cohen Makes Headlines After Dishing on His Sex Life

During a surprise appearance at Alex Cooper’s “Unwell Tour” in New York City on November 8, 2023, Andy Cohen shared some details about his sex life.

“I’m a daddy in the bedroom,” he told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast host, according to Us Weekly. “I’m a daddy from when I open my eyes to when I close my eyes,” he added.

Cohen wasn’t shy about sharing his bedroom secrets, including that he likes to “take control.” He also admitted to having sex with two guys in the same day.

“I’m a gay dude of a certain age in New York City. I have some miles on me,” the 55-year-old father of two explained.

Andy Cohen Wants to Settle Down

Cohen confirmed that he’s single, but he’s very open to meeting someone. In fact, he told Us Weekly that he’s actively putting himself out there. “I’m on Tinder, Raya, Hinge, Grindr. I’m on everything that I could be on,” he said at BravoCon 2023.

Cohen is looking for a few key characteristics when it comes to the man of his dreams.

“Personality-wise, I like strong, funny, driven — funny’s very big. If I connect with you that way, it means a lot,” he said during the “Call Her Daddy” tour stop. Cohen would also like to find someone to introduce to his two kids; Ben, 4, and Lucy, 1,

Meanwhile, there’s one thing that is sure to turn Cohen off — and that’s a d*** pic. He’s not a fan of unsolicited explicit photos, though he admits that he has been sent plenty.

“Straight guys want me to validate their d***,” Cohen joked, telling Cooper that he tends to receive an influx of inappropriate photos whenever he appears on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Andy Cohen Has Been Open About His Sex Life in the Past

This certainly isn’t the first time that Cohen has shared TMI details about his personal life. During an interview on Isaac Mizrahi’s podcast “Hello Isaac” in July 2023, Cohen revealed his preferred sex position.

“I’m a top,” he told Mizrahi when asked. Mizrahi seemed surprised that Cohen answered without hesitating, to which Cohen replied, “because the answer was readily available. I wish that I could — I need to loosen up as they say.”

In May 2023, Cohen talked to Sherri Shepherd about his personal life and admitted that he’d be down to have a threesome with his friend Anderson Cooper.

“We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson,” Cohen said before adding that a threesome is the only way he’d get with Cooper because the two are “just friends.”

“We’ve gotten so much closer over the years. I love him to death,” Cohen admitted. “It’s so fun being a part of a duo…. We’ve toured the country — 50+ cities — and obviously we’re on New Year’s Eve every year. And we just have so much fun. And I love him and I love making him giggle! It just makes me really happy,” he added.

Then, back in 2016, Cohen talked to Howard Stern about having a threesome with a man and a woman.

