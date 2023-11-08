Andy Cohen Reveals the RHOBH Star He Wants Back

At BravoCon 2023, Andy Cohen revealed the one person he’d really like to see back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” And that person? Is Diana Jenkins.

“She was at the level I want to show to be at,” Cohen was quoted as saying. Jenkins posted the quote on Instagram and offered her response.

“@bravoandy much appreciated. To all of those who didn’t understand why I joined the show and what my story line was, here it is. Much love to you all,” she wrote before diving into the reasons behind her decision to join the Bravo franchise in a full-time role.

As far as whether or not Jenkins would consider a return, she didn’t say. Heavy reached out to a rep for comment and didn’t hear back. Jenkins was on the show for one season (12).

Diana Jenkins Said Being on RHOBH Gave Her a ‘New Beginning’ After Pregnancy Loss, Depression

In her Instagram post, Jenkins wrote about being a Bosnian refugee who grew up “dirt poor.” She went on to say that she was determined not to “give up” and decided to start a business while simultaneously helping others.

Jenkins went on to say that she got married and welcomed her kids, Innis and Eneya, all while building her Drink Neuro brand — the very first functional beverage of its kind. She ended up getting divorced (her first husband was Roger Jenkins) and eventually met Asher Monroe.

The two welcomed a child, and decided to get pregnant again, but lost the baby. She fell into a “deep depression” and reached out to former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna in an effort to join the show to get her mind off of things.

“The show casted her, and she was very excited for a new beginning and sharing her story with the world. Unfortunately, she didn’t know that the fan base of this particular show would absolutely hate her,” Jenkins’ post read.

Some of Jenkins’ friends and former castmates commented on the post.

“They f****** blew it with you,” Rinna wrote.

“Agree with Andy,” added Dorit Kemsley.

“Come backkkkkkkkkk,” Crystal Kung Minkoff said.

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards left a string of red heart emoji.

Diana Jenkins Gave Birth to a Baby Girl in August

Jenkins and Monroe learned they were expecting another child together (they are parents to Eliyanah, 2) in late 2022. Shortly after receiving the exciting news, Jenkins announced that she wouldn’t be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 9, 2023.

The announcement came just days after Jenkins’ pal Rinna announced her departure from the franchise.

Jenkins and Monroe welcomed daughter Elodie Mae in August 2023.

