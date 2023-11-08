Lisa Vanderpump Has a Strong Message for Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Lisa Vanderpump didn’t bite her tongue when it came to addressing former “Real Housewives” star, Bethenny Frankel.

While attending BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Vanderpump discussed Frankel’s “Reality Reckoning” and addressed some of the claims the former RHONY star has made.

“To have an amazing television career, I’m so thankful to NBC and Bravo. They’ve taken so much crap lately from so many people that you know used to work for them, [and] I think it’s a shame,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly. “You’ve got to also look at what they’ve given you as well,” she added.

Vanderpump then dug in, talking about Frankel’s interview with former “Vanderpump Rules” star, Raquel Leviss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Criticized Bethenny Frankel’s Interview With Raquel Leviss

Following a scandal that rocked the Bravo universe for months, Leviss decided to do her first interview with Frankel. Leviss was a guest on the “Just B” podcast where the two discussed Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval.

“I think she should’ve come back and spoken to me,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly. She said that she would have given Leviss a safe space to speak her mind. She then accused Frankel of telling “lies.”

“I don’t like the lies that are coming about Bravo and NBC and Bethenny saying, ‘Oh, she got paid like an intern.’ And me saying, ‘No, she got a few hundred thousand dollars, that’s not true.’ And her turning around saying, ‘Oh, that’s a lie.’ No, it’s not, it’s factual — that’s how much you got paid,” Vanderpump said.

“I think when people are gonna be great authorities on something, they check their facts,” she later said. “And also I don’t like the degeneration of somebody like NBC and Bravo that have given so much to these people, so many opportunities,” she added.

Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Support Bethenny Frankel’s ‘Reality Reckoning’

Vanderpump has been fairly critical of Frankel over the past several months. As Frankel has been pushing to form some sort of reality television union as a way to properly compensate reality TV stars, Vanderpump has been highly critical.

“I don’t really understand how you can have a union for people that are normally plucked out of obscurity,” Vanderpump said on an episode of “The Envelope” podcast in August 2023.

And while Frankel has received some support from fellow reality TV stars, there have been others who aren’t getting behind her. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne shared her thoughts on the “Reality Reckoning” recently as well.

“She’s interesting to me,” Erika Jayne said of Frankel on “Two Ts in a Pod” in August 2023.

“I think in some ways I agree with her on some things and on other things I’m like, ‘If you hated reality TV and if it was so bad, why would we continue the conversation?’ She’s made enough money to do her own thing and that’s great… You did really well and you have reality TV to thank for that,” she added.

