Andy Cohen Shares ‘Adorable’ Photo of His Daughter Lucy at the Park

Andy Cohen shared a new photo of his daughter, Lucy, and fans had a big reaction. The “Watch What Happens Live” host welcomed his baby girl on April 29, 2022 via surrogate. Cohen also has a 4-year-old son, Ben.

In a post shared on Instagram on March 19, 2023, Cohen was pictured at a New York park as his 10-month-old daughter beamed while on a swing. The wealthy dad of two was dressed casually in a sweater and sweatpants as he played with his little girl. Cohen captioned the pic, “Swingin Saturday.”

Fans Had Questions About Andy Cohen’s Photo

Cohen’s photo sparked a big reaction among fans and famous friends. “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson commented, “Adorable,” while “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards wrote, “Daddy’s girl.”

But others fans questioned why Cohen’s son was not in the photo.

“You always show beautiful Lucy’s smile but never Ben?” one commenter asked.

“Where’s Ben? Been a minute since we have seen him,“ another wrote.

“He was always posting Ben now he never does. Why not post your two children? “ another wanted to know.

Another commenter noted that Cohen has explained that he stopped posting pics of his son on social media because the child is now in school.

But Cohen hasn’t done a total “boycott” of posting pics of Ben, as one commenter suggested. On March 7, 2023, he shared a video of Ben hanging out backstage with “Watch What Happens Live” technical director Renee Butler.

In addition to questions about the kids, fans zeroed in on Cohen’s casual weekend look in the park photo. The Bravo star is usually seen wearing a suit and tie when he hosts “Watch What Happens Live,” but fans reacted to his Grateful Dead bear sweater, grey sweat pants, and bright green shoes that he wore during his Saturday in the park.

“I like Andy’s Dada clothes! The sweater and green shoes! Comfy and smart!” one fan wrote.

“Such a New York dad,” another added. “The sweatpants, the sweater… this is all daddy energy. I’m here for it,” another agreed.

Andy Cohen Wrote a Book About His New Life As a Dad

While he regularly shares Instagram photos and videos featuring his children, Cohen, 54, will soon give fans an even closer look at his life with the release of his book, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.” The book will be released on May 9, 2023, and is being teased as a “hilarious, heartwarming, and name-dropping account of the most important year of his life,” per a synopsis by MacMillan Publishers.

In December 2022, Cohen shared details about his upcoming book on his “Radio Andy” show. “It is the third installment in my Andy Cohen ‘Diaries’ series this one is called ‘The Daddy Diaries,’” he said, adding that the book will detail events from his life from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

“I’m really excited, and it’s funny,” Cohen said of the book. “It’s a lot of parenting stories and I will say I’ve gone further about the [Real] Housewives in this book than I ever have in terms of telling you stuff you don’t know that happened behind the scenes and behind the scenes of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ so I’m excited to share it with you.”

Cohen also revealed that he will be going on a book tour when “The Daddy Diaries” is released.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals What It Takes to be a Real Housewives Star