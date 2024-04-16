Andy Cohen Explains Big Bravo Announcement That Fans Didn’t See Coming

Andy Cohen shared new details about Bravo’s decision to put BravoCon on pause for 2024.

In an announcement posted to social media in April 2024, Cohen shared the news, “BravoCon is returning to Las Vegas in 2025.” “And trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait!” came a caption on Instagram.

Days later, Cohen shared new details on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” – and he made it clear that the BravoCon break was not his decision.

Andy Cohen Said BravoCon Will Be ‘More Special’ in 2025

Speaking with his co-host John Hill on “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen addressed the news that the BravoCon fan fest was taking a one-year pause after back-to-back sessions in New York City (2022) and Las Vegas (2023). “It’s coming back in 2025,” Cohen clarified. “I’m so glad.”

He added, “The way last year ended… I remember saying to the powers that be, I was like ‘God this was so great.’ I was hoping not to do it this year because I just felt like it will be even more special if we wait a beat. And I feel like the availabilities for the size we needed were maybe even for a little earlier this year. So I’m glad we’re waiting a beat. It feels like it just happened.”

“We are all living in the aftermath of last year’s so it’s cool,” Cohen added. “I will say, you know, [my son] Ben Cohen still likes to sing my opening number on the way to nursery school, so that’s fun!”

Cohen also made it clear that he was not the decision-maker to pause the popular convention. “By the way, I have nothing to do with really when BravoCon is, whether they do it, whatever. So however you feel about it take me out of it,” The “Watch What Happens Live” host told his listeners.

Fans weren’t thrilled with Cohen’s explanation.

“🛑You know you’re In Charge 🙄” the powers that be ..” that would be u Andy,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“The year we want the most answers is the year they skip it!” another wrote of BravoCon.

Fans Will Have To Wait For BravoCon’s Return But There Are Some Other Events in the Works

BravoCon first rolled out in 2019 in New York City. It had a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, but in October 2022, it returned to the Big Apple where it drew 30,000 Bravo fans to the Javits Center, according to Variety. For 2023, the convention was moved to the much larger Caesars Forum in Las Vegas for ”the biggest Bravo reunion of all time, according to People.

While New Yorkers missed having Bravocon in their backyard, Cohen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Sin City was “a perfect place for BravoCon. “I know that Vegas is so huge, and you feel like no one convention can, like, run the town, but I’m seeing a lot of big Bravo fans all over, and it’s really gratifying,” he shared at the start of BravoCon 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, for 2023, 27,000 fans gathered in Las Vegas to see more than 160 Bravo stars. Cohen also led a series of panels with cast members from “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Vanderpump Rules” and more.

Instead of BravoCon 224, the network will host “Watch Party By Bravo” events in New York and Los Angeles this spring. Other events featuring appearances by Bravo stars will also come up through the year.

BravoCon 2025 will take place at the Caesars Forum from November 14 – 16 in 2025.

