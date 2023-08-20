Andy Cohen’s Mom Helps Out Famous Hampton’s Houseguest: Photo

Andy Cohen’s mom just made one of his houseguests feel right at home.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host’s mom, Evelyn Cohen, went into full laundry service mode when his good friend, John Mayer, stayed at his house in the Hamptons, New York.

After wrapping the final live WWHL show of the summer in August 2023, Cohen opened up his new Hamptons beach house for both his family and friends and his mom helped out Mayer in an adorable way.

Andy Cohen’s Mom Got Down on Her Knees To Steam John Mayer’s Shirt

Andy Cohen, 55, has long been a property owner in the Hamptons. In June 2023 he told E! News that after spending nearly 30 years in the same house he built his dream vacation home. “I just spent several years building a dream house on the beach, and it’s finally done, so I’m going to be spending a lot of time with my family out there,” he said.

And it appears that for his first summer in his new house, he had enough room for family and friends to all stay at once.

In a photo posted to Instagram on August 15, 2023, Cohen’s mom was pictured on her knees in a guest bedroom at his beach house as she steamed a white button-up shirt using a hand steamer. Mayer stood looking in with his hand covering his face in disbelief.

“My mom stops at nothing to help other house guests!” Cohen captioned the pic.

Fans reacted in the comment section to call out the funny look on Mayer’s face, and also to describe Cohen’s mom as a total “gem.”

“A true Host ❤️ what a sweet lady!” one fan wrote. “A mom is always a mom. Period! Would love to have been a fly on the wall in that room!” another wrote.

“Did he at least serenade her while she completed his chores?” a third commenter cracked.

After his shirt was pressed, Mayer joined Cohen at a private Ed Sheeran concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, per People.

Evelyn Cohen Has a Sweet Relationship With John Mayer & She Even Spent Thanksgiving With Him

Mayer is one of Cohen’s closest friends, so it’s no surprise that he’s also a favorite of his mom’s. In November 2022, Evelyn Cohen posed with Mayer as they all celebrated Thanksgiving together. The “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer towered over the Bravo host’s mom in a cozy snap that Cohen captioned, “Cute couple alert!”

Cohen’s bond with Mayer was solidified by their mutual love for the Grateful Dead. The two took a road trip in 2015 to attend the legendary band’s final five shows in California, per Entertainment Weekly.

Four years later, Mayer found himself in the middle of a group of Real Housewives when he was the only male invited to Cohen’s baby shower before his son Ben was born in 2019.

And Mayer also spoke at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022, where he described the TV host as not only his “dear” friend but “the world’s friend.”

In addition to Mayer, Cohen’s parents, Evelyn and Lou Cohen, his sister, Emily Rosenfeld, his son, Ben, and his close friend Bruce Bozzi were all in attendance at the Walk of Fame star dedication, according to Page Six.

