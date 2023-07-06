‘Summer House’ Fans React to Season 8 Party Filming & Cast Rumors

“Summer House” fans had a lot to say about a video shot at a July 4th party held at the Hamptons party house.

In a video reposted by the Brands of Bravo fan account on July 4, 2023, a party guest gave a behind-the-scenes look at the bash held at the cast’s Deerfield Road rental.

The full cast of “Summer House” season 8 has not been confirmed by Bravo, but clues are coming out in the leaked video that showed some key cast members were not on site for the season’s first party weekend.

Fans Tried to Analyze the Status of the “Summer House” Cast Members

In the now-deleted video, footage was shared from a packed party filmed at the famous house. The opening shot gave a look at the recognizable front entrance to the Hamptons mansion the cast has used for the past several seasons on the Bravo reality show. Next was a look at a group of “Summer House” party “extras” signing agreements before joining the party.

Once inside the party, cameramen could be seen in the background. In one segment, it appeared that some of the main “Summer House” stars were partying away from the crowd.

“Summer house filming July 4th weekend,” came a caption on the post. “So basically we [sign] our life away. Saying if we fall off the inflatable shark Earth we won’t sue them. And then we got to see behind the scenes. We met some of the cast members. They were super, super nice.”

According to the Queens of Bravo fan account, “Summer House” began filming over the July 4th weekend with Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and “2 male newbies.”

“Lindsay & Carl will occasionally appear in the house, but the storyline will focus on wedding prep. …. Sam/Mya/Chris are friends,” the outlet added.

Fans reacted to the party filming with comments about the cast members they spotted in the video – and who was missing. “I can definitely see Kyle, Ciara, Paige and Gabby,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Other fans reacted on Reddit as they noted that veteran cast members Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were not on site. “Everyone got their wish with L&C not returning in a full-time capacity,” one Redditor wrote.

“I read this as Lindsay and Carl are full time, but they will be filming a good portion in the city rather than always in the house 🤷‍♂️,” another replied. “That’s how I take it too. Good for them if they get a storyline focused on wedding prep vs house bulls***,” another chimed in.

Radke and Hubbard spent the 4th of July holiday in Washington, D.C., as seen in photos shared on Instagram. When one fan asked why they weren’t in the Hamptons, Hubbard replied, “‘We’re not filming today!”

Some Fans Complained About the “Summer House” Season 7 Cast

For “Summer House” season 7, some fans were not happy with the addition of multiple newcomers such as Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni, which could be why they have reportedly been downgraded to “friend of “ status for season 8.

But others were upset by the rumored casting change. “How exciting The bedsore girls”, one viewer tweeted in reference to the nickname given to DeSorbo, Miller, and Allen due to their penchant for lounging in bed during filming. “The 40 yr old drunk with Chris & Sam just friends,” the commenter added. “Those two brought more to the show & where’s Kory [Keefer]? I’m out with the exception of Lindsay & Carl’s wedding #SummerHouse.”

Others feel that OGs such as Radke and Hubbard have aged out of the show’s party format. Many viewers reacted positively to scenes shot last summer at the couple’s New York City apartment.

Heavy has reached out to Bravo for comment on the cast for the 8th season of “Summer House.”

