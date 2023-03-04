Andy Cohen Reacts to Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss News

Andy Cohen has responded to the big news that came out of “Vanderpump Rules” on March 3, 2023.

Cohen, who hosts the reunions for the Bravo series each season, posted his first response on Twitter shortly after TMZ reported that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split because Sandoval was having an affair with Raquel Leviss. Sandoval and Madix had been together for nine years.

Cohen took to Twitter to post one emoji — the siren — as to alert Bravo fans that something big was going down on March 3, 2023. A couple of hours later, Cohen returned to Twitter with an important question.

“How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???” he wrote. On March 4, 2023, he posted another reaction to the news on his Instagram Stories.

Andy Cohen Says He ‘Needs Answers’ From Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

According to TMZ, Bravo producers jumped into action after learning that Sandoval and Leviss have been hooking up behind-the-scenes. Sources later told People magazine that “cameras are rolling right now,” as the crew is planning on making sure fans get to see the fallout from the bombshell news.

Production is said to be planning on editing the footage they obtain to have it tacked on to the end of season 10, which would give Cohen a lot to work with at the upcoming reunion.

Aside from mentioning the reunion on Twitter, Cohen said that he “needs answers.” Following an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” the first week of March 2023, Cohen chatted with Scheana Shay and Leviss — and Leviss gave him her TomTom sweatshirt.

“So, Raquel gave me her sweatshirt the other night on the air. And I’m now wondering, does this sweatshirt hold all the answers to our questions? What does this sweatshirt know? What has it seen? What stories can it tell? It’s just sitting here kind of reverberating. I don’t know. I need answers, sweatshirt. Talk to me,” he said, filming the TomTom sweatshirt.

Raquel Leviss’ TomTom Sweatshirt Has Caused Some Drama

While attending BravoCon 2022 in New York City, Leviss decided to wear a TomTom hooded sweatshirt as part of her Day 3 look. She shared a post on Instagram, showing off the outfit, and received some backlash from social media users. At the time, it had fairly recently been reported that she kissed Tom Schwartz while in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Although Schwartz and Katie Maloney split up months prior, many fans felt that the move totally broke girl code. And Maloney wasn’t too happy about it either, which fans will get to see play out on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

After the backlash ensued, Leviss took to her Instagram to clarify her reasons for wearing the sweatshirt, calling herself the “number one Tom stan.”

“Just came here to say that the number one reason I wore this TomTom sweatshirt on Day 3 of BravoCon was for the comfy vibes. I also wore it to support BOTH of the Toms and encouraged people to stop by their booth to check out the rest of the cute merch. I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time,” she captioned a post.

As it turns out, however, Leviss may have actually already been romantically involved with Sandoval, since sources told People magazine they have been together for more than six months.

