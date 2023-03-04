Fans Notice Something Peculiar Between Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

It hasn’t been 24 hours since the Bravo world learned that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split due to an apparent torrid love affair between Sandoval and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

Since People magazine reported that the affair has been going on for several months, fans have been picking up on past clues that very well could have been signs that Sandoval and Leviss were hooking up.

One thing that has popped up a few times on social media is the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 cast photo. At first glance, the picture of the main cast appears innocent enough, but fans are now noticing that Sandoval’s eyes appear to be fixated on Leviss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval Are Making Eyes in the Photo

While it does seem as though everyone in the season 10 cast photo is looking in a different direction, some fans have pointed out that Leviss and Sandoval appear to be peeking at one another behind Ariana Madix’s back.

The photo has been shared by several fan accounts on Instagram and in some Bravo fan groups on Facebook. The pic also made its way to Reddit where fans discussed it in a thread on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“Ugh I hate that EVERYTHING looks sus now, every single interaction and picture looks different now, can’t un-see it,” one person said.

“This is so… prophetic,” someone else added.

“Watching the rest of this season and looking for all of the clues is going to be crazy,” a third Reddit user wrote.

“This is some game of thrones s***,” a fourth comment read.

In addition to the cast photo, fans have been putting other pieces together, as Sandoval and Leviss appear to have been hooking up since the summer of 2022. For example, Sandoval dressed up as Leviss on Halloween, some fans thinking the two were “hiding in plain sight.”

Sources told People magazine that Madix learned of the affair when she saw a video on her boyfriend’s phone that was from Leviss and was sexual in nature. As she scrolled through, she found text messages between Sandoval and Leviss. All of this is said to have happened during Sandoval’s show on March 1, 2023.

Raquel Leviss Has Romantic History With Several ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members

Leviss has appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” for many years, but only became a full-time cast member in season 9. Over the course of her time on the show, she’s been romantically linked to several cast members. She was engaged to James Kennedy, kissed Tom Schwartz, supposedly had a fling with “Vanderpump Paris” employee Oliver Saunders, and is now allegedly hooking up with Sandoval.

After news broke that Sandoval and Madix split due to something going on between Sandoval and Leviss, almost the entire cast had something to say about it.

Katie Maloney took to her Instagram Stories to share two clown emoji, while Lala Kent and James Kennedy both went on social media rants. Former cast member Jax Taylor also responded to the reports, tweeting, “I told y’all.”

Meanwhile, Sandoval, Madix, and Leviss have not released any sort of official statements about the news. Heavy has reached out to all parties for comment but has not heard back.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix Seen for the First Time Since Split in Video Just Posted on Instagram