Andy Cohen Reveals Guest Regret for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen has been hosting “Watch What Happens Live” since 2009 and there’s one major regret he has about his guest line-up: Not having Meghan Markle on the show.

On the inside pages of his new book “The Daddy Diaries,” Cohen says that he wishes he had Markle on the show back when she was on “Suits,” according to Page Six.

In fact, Cohen admits that the now Duchess of Sussex wanted to be on the show, but he sort of ignored her proposal. In his book, Cohen writes that “Suits” didn’t have a strong presence. It looked like “some simulation of a TV show to me, like it was shot on tape and broadcast in a vacuum,” he explained.

Andy Cohen & Meghan Markle Discussed the Missed Opportunity on the ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

On the November 30, 2022, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, Markle had on Cohen as her guest. At the beginning of their chat, she brought up her previous desire to be on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy,” the Duchess of Sussex told Cohen.

“I had that feeling when basically we started to kind of forensically figure out if it was you, because we had a sense,” he explained. “We were like, ‘I think she may be a Housewives fan, but even worse…. we think we didn’t have her on the show.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. If it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ and we [said no], it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show,'” he said.

Days after the interview aired, Cohen discussed it on his SiriusXM radio show.

“I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically. I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person — she’s still Meghan Markle,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

Andy Cohen’s New Book Is About His Experience as a (Single, Gay) Dad

Although Cohen’s very first run-in with Markle came long before he had his two children, Ben and Lucy, it was still a big enough moment in his life that he wanted to discuss in his new book — which was by design.

“I worked hard to try to name as many names as I could and be as dishy as I could. I’m a good editor for myself, and I push myself to be vulnerable and be gossipy and be self-deprecating, and all the things I know I need to be for the book to be a success,” Cohen told USA Today.

As for the overall concept of the book, Cohen really wanted to dig deep into the life he’s living together — as a single gay dad in the city, which is something he’s often talked about.

“I’m the only gay parent at Ben’s nursery school and the only single parent, which is amazing, and I’m so grateful for our friendship because Ben sees Wyatt with two dads, and Ben’s other friend, Adrian, has two dads,” Cohen told his good friend Anderson Cooper at 92NY on May 9, 2023, according to People magazine.

He went on to say that Ben has been saying that he wants “another daddy,” and gave his son credit for knowing that any partner his dad has would be a male.

“My son has excellent gaydar, what can I say?” Cohen joked.

