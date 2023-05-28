Andy Cohen Predicts Who Will Replace Him on WWHL

Andy Cohen has been a staple on “Watch What Happens Live” since its inception. As host of the late night talk show, Cohen has sat down with many reality television stars and celebrities to talk all things Bravo since

On the May 19, 2023, episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Cohen chatted a bit about “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed who he could see replacing him as the host — eventually. Co-hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge brought up people asking Cohen if he was going to retire and mentioned that Craig Conover from “Southern Charm” was the name circling as Cohen’s replacement.

Then, Mellencamp asked Cohen if he could choose one person “in the sphere right now” to replace him, who it would be. Cohen said that he as “two ideas” but admitted that neither were affiliated with Bravo.

“They are both younger than me,” Cohen said. “One is much younger and one is not,” he said, adding that they were both male, but he didn’t name either person that he had in mind.

Andy Cohen Has No Plans to Leave ‘Watch What Happens Live’

While Cohen is often asked when he will retire — and there have been plenty of rumors that he’s going to hang up his hat at he approaches his mid-50s with two young children at home — Cohen doesn’t have any plans to leave Bravo.

“By the way, I will go as long as possible,” Cohen said, making it clear that he doesn’t plan on leaving Bravo. “I want to keep going,” he added.

“I’m always speculating on when ‘Watch What Happens Live’ will go away,” he admitted. “I think that ‘Watch What Happens…’ I don’t know… I just want to say, I’m always, I told Vicki this when we… I said to her, you know, ‘there’s no guarantee that any of us will stay on TV forever,'” he recalled.

“‘Watch What Happens Live’ they could call me tomorrow and say, ‘you know what Andy? This is going to be your last season,'” Cohen continued.

Rumors That Andy Cohen Was Leaving Bravo Circulated in October

Evidently, many fans thought that Cohen was going to make an announcement about his future with the network while at BravoCon 2022 in October.

“I just heard that down there,” Cohen told Us Weekly when the outlet asked him about the retirement rumors. “Yeah. That’s not happening. Not happening,” he continued, adding, “when Bravo’s done with me, I will go off with a lot of happy memories.”

And while Cohen’s time on “Watch What Happens Live” may not be up to him, the show was renewed through 2023, according to Deadline, and is likely to be renewed again as ratings have been great this year.

Moreover, the network seems to be happy with Cohen overall.

“Andy is a creative multihyphenate dynamo, who through his cheeky charm, fascination and fandom, makes you want to hang out with him — either on the seat next to him or on the screen in front of you. He’s an integral part of the Bravo family and brand, and we can’t wait to see where he takes Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen next,” NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Lifestyle Networks president Frances Berwick said in a statement when WWHL was renewed in 2017, (via The Hollywood Reporter).

