Andy Cohen Discusses Names of Alumni for RHONY Legacy Show

Andy Cohen shared some information about the two upcoming “Real Housewives of New York” shows during an appearance this week on “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Lewis mentioned to Cohen that he thought it was strange for Bravo to announce two RHONY shows, both a reboot of the franchise with new cast members as well as a “Legacy” show featuring old fan favorites, in light of the show doing so poorly in ratings in its last season. Cohen replied that New York City is such a big and diverse city that it makes sense to have two shows there and spoke about the Legacy show in particular:

What you have is a group of women who have been on the show for a long time, they’re a group of alumni of the show, who have been associated with the show for a long time, and I think people have a great great affection for them. They are people who are still in each other’s lives in a tremendous way.

Unfortunately for fans who can’t wait for the legacy RHONY show, when Lewis asked about his “wishlist” of cast members for the show, Cohen replied, “We’re not dealing with the legacy version until we cast the new RHONY.” However, later in the interview, he did throw around some names with Lewis.

Lewis Threw Around Some Names for the RHONY Legacy Wishlist Cast & Cohen Chimed In as Well

While Cohen was speaking about how many of the show’s alumni are still in each other’s lives, Lewis chimed in and said, “like Ramona [Singer], Sonja [Morgan], the Countess [Luann de Lesseps]…” Cohen didn’t dispute those names and added, “if you follow people who’ve been on the show for a long time, they’re still associating with the same group of people.”

Lewis admitted that while he was “a little harsh” about the RHONY reboot, he’s all in for the legacy show. “I am very loyal to the alumni so for me, sign me up for that. But I’m thinking you know, Ramona, Sonja, the Countess, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon… you’re not gonna get Bethenny [Frankel], right?” Cohen replied, “I can’t see that happening.” Lewis then asked what other alumni could come back for the legacy show and Cohen answered, “Did you say Dorinda [Medley]?”

Lewis suggested that Bravo should bring back OG star Alex McCord and “that crazy husband” but Cohen said they’re in Australia and won’t do it. Lewis then suggested that they could appear on the 3rd season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and Cohen replied, “That’s a good idea.”

Cohen Also Spilled Some RHOC Season 17 News During the Same Radio Interview

Cohen also dished about other “Real Housewives” franchises during his “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, including the 17th season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Lewis first asked Cohen who would be able to go up against Heather Dubrow in the next season, referring to her as “that b**** Heather Dubrow.” He said all the RHOC stars seemed “afraid” of Dubrow except Noella Bergener.

Cohen replied that he enjoyed seeing Shannon Beador go up against Dubrow, but revealed to Lewis that they have “great casting” for the next season. When Lewis pushed for names of stars or returning alumni, Cohen simply told him “standby.” Cohen added, “You want Tamra [Judge] back.” Lewis said he would enjoy seeing Judge back on, but Cohen pointed out that Judge is doing a podcast about the Housewives.

“How do you go on a Housewives show while you’re doing a podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the Housewives?” Cohen asked his host, hinting that Judge might not be able to return because of that. Lewis pointed out to the Bravo head that it would have to be discussed with Judge and that they could “work it out.”

