Andy Cohen Spills on Two New ‘Housewives’ Shows

Andy Cohen teased the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” which will see the iconic franchise rebooted with a whole new cast.

During the June 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the host spoke with his guests, “Las Culturistas” co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, about the upcoming RHONY. “I’m really excited for you both to see the new RHONY,” Cohen spilled. “I know that it’s upsetting because our gals, you know it’s a whole new thing but I’ve gotta tell you the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ staff has now seen the first five or six episodes and they are beyond. And they have such good taste.”

Rogers asked Cohen if he could compare the tone of the RHONY reboot to another Housewives franchise and if so, which one, and Cohen, with a brief consultation with the WWHL control room, replied, “Maybe Miami!”

Cohen also took the opportunity to tease the upcoming show “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” which is about RHONY legends Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps. “And also I just wanna shout out ‘Crappie Lake’ with Sonja and Luann,” Cohen told his guests. “You guys, you’re not ready. You actually are not ready.”

The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Is Set to Premiere on July 16

The 14th season of the “Real Housewives of New York City” will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. The reboot will see an all new cast introduce viewers to their lives in the Big Apple: Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

The trailer for the reboot dropped on May 15 and it featured the Housewives saying, “What I love about New York is that you can be anyone. We are loud, proud and larger than life. We’re all fabulous women and we don’t take no for an answer.” De Silva then chimed in, I mean we’re a******s… I’m kidding we’re actually great.”

Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan’s New Show Will Premiere on July 9 With Back-to-Back Episodes

As for “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” the new Bravo show is set to premiere a week before RHONY, on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, with two back-to-back episodes of half an hour, Bravo announced. The following week, it will move to its usual timeslot of 10 p.m.

The show follows Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they are invited by the city council of small-town Benton, Illinois, to help reinvigorate the town after the pandemic. According to the show’s press release, they are tasked with “building a new playground, upgrading their animal shelter, increasing tourism and revitalizing the local theater with a variety show.”

In the trailer for the show, the Countess says that all she knows about Benton, a town of just under 7,000 residents, is that it’s “very hot, they have some lakes.” She adds, “Oh my god, I’m gonna sweat like whores in church here.” As for Morgan, she doesn’t hold back as the ladies land in Illinois and asks the locals, “Who do I have to f*** in this town to get a car?”

