Andy Cohen Loses It While Filming Reunion

While taping the “Real Housewives of Miami” reunion, Andy Cohen lost his temper and yelled at the women. In the trailer for the show, Cohen gets frustrated when the women are talking over each other.

The moment came when cast members Alexia Nepola, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Larsa Pippen start talking about men getting involved in the women’s drama.

“I can’t stand a man that talks s*** about a woman,” Nepola shouts. Pippen then calls Nepola a “b****.” The other women start shouting other things at one another and Cohen interjects.

“Okay, Okay!” he yells. “We’re all talking at the same f****** time!” he says.

The season 3 reunion special is available to stream on Peacock.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Previously Lost His Temper During the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Reunion

During part three of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion that was filmed in 2022, Cohen lost his temper when the women were going back and forth on the same topic and didn’t agree.

At one point during the taping, Cohen stood up and said, “Shut up! I got a dinner reservation, honestly,” according to Yahoo! Entertainment. The women didn’t seem too taken aback by this, even laughing it off, but when he yelled again later on, it seemed way more serious.

“Shut up,” he screamed.

At the end of the reunion, Cohen apologized for his outburst.

“I want to apologize to all of you for screaming at you several times. Man, sometimes when I get with the Jersey girls, I turn into a Jersey girl,” he said.

In an interview with E! News, cast member Jennifer Aydin talked about Cohen losing it during the taping.

“There were times where all of us were screaming all at once, it was very emotional. Andy was scolding us. Literally he was like, ‘Would you all just shut up’ or just like ‘one at a time!'” she told the outlet.

Andy Cohen Has Been Known to Ask Tough Questions During the Reunions

Cohen has been hosting the “Real Housewives” reunions for many, many years and he hasn’t really ever shied away from asking tough questions and trying to get to the bottom of things. It’s one of the reasons that fans really enjoy watching the reunions; Cohen doesn’t let many things go without answers.

During the season 11 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, for example, Cohen went all in on Erika Jayne, asking her about her legal situation and her relationship with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

At one point, Cohen said that Erika Jayne was “manipulating the narrative” and when she called him out on it, he rolled his eyes. Later on in the reunion, as Erika Jayne is doing her best to defend herself, Cohen tries to explain to her that “it lands differently when there are air crash victims.”

The tears were flowing throughout the reunion, but Cohen didn’t let up. He was determined to deliver and some fans will say, that’s exactly what he did.

