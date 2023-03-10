Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Is All Grown Up & Ready for Her Close Up

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter is ready for her close up. In an interview with Page Six, Ashlee Malleo said that she’d be interested in a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” spinoff, or really any spinoff of the “next gen.”

The conversation started with Malleo asked about RHONJ and if she’d join. She explained that she doesn’t live in a mansion like the other women and her lifestyle doesn’t fit — even if some of the women on the show are her age. “I have a two bedroom apartment,” she said laughing.

When it comes down to it, however, Malleo isn’t opposed to appearing on reality television and she thinks that the kids of “Real Housewives” stars could easily manage their very own show.

“I think that’d be fun,” she told the outlet, adding that she’d want her cousin Lauren Manzo involved, too. “Andy knows how to reach me,” she added.

Ashlee Malleo Is a Mom

Malleo was featured on quite a few episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” when her mom was on the cast from season 1 through 5, and again on season 7. However, since Laurita left the show, she up and moved her family to Las Vegas. Malleo, however, stayed in Jersey.

Malleo and then-boyfriend Pete Malleo welcomed son Cameron in 2016. Two years later, Ashlee Malleo married Pete Malleo in New York City. A short while later, however, they broke things off and their divorce was confirmed in 2021.

These days, Malleo works as a makeup artist and an influencer, according to her Instagram bio. Malleo is still close with her mom and heads out to Las Vegas to visit the family when she can. She has recently been back in the spotlight because her mother reunited with former BFF Teresa Giudice.

Ashlee Malleo Was Recently Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder

Malleo has shared some tidbits of her personal life on social media, but decided to share a very candid post about a recent health diagnosis she received.

“You may not think that I have had many difficulties in my life —but I have. These last two years have been especially difficult for me. About almost a month ago, I had a mental breakdown. I found myself in a position where I was afraid of myself and my own thoughts. And I chose to finally seek proper help. I took a short break from social media as well,” she captioned an Instagram post in June 2022, adding, “I was diagnosed with bipolar II and BPD.”

“I made the personal choice to begin medication right away, as I truly feel that I had tried everything else up to that point. I think I have been in denial for a very long time about this diagnosis. However, I was also never properly educated about all of the other aspects of having bipolar,” she added.

Malleo went on to say that she chose to speak out about her diagnosis because she thinks it’s important to break through the “negative stigmas.”

